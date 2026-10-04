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Rain, lightning delays start of F1 Bahrain GP in Malaysia

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The race was moved from Bahrain to Malaysia due to the conflict in the Middle East.

The race was moved from Bahrain to Malaysia due to the conflict in the Middle East.

PHOTO: AFP

SEPANG, Malaysia – The start of the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia was delayed by heavy rain and a lightning storm at the Sepang International Circuit on Oct 4.

When the race does start it will mean that this season’s new “hybrid era” cars will be racing in the wet for the first time on a track that Formula 1 has not raced on since 2017.

Many of the drivers have only minimal wet weather testing experience this season and there are concerns that the new intermediate tyres could be too hard for the low-grip circuit.

The race was moved from Bahrain to Malaysia due to the conflict in the Middle East.

Four-time world champion Max Verstappen of Red Bull was set to start from pole position with seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton alongside him for Ferrari. AFP

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.