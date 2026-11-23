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Rain delays the toss ahead of second test between S. Africa and Bangladesh

PRETORIA, Nov 23 - The toss ahead of the second test between South Africa and Bangladesh at Centurion was delayed due to rain on the opening day on Monday.

• South Africa, who top the World Test Championship standings, announced their team on the eve of the test and must do without captain Temba Bavuma, who has a calf injury and whose role is taken by Aiden Markram

• Tony de Zorzi will replace Bavuma in the batting line-up while paceman Anrich Nortje comes into the team with Dane Patterson dropping out

• Bangladesh have lost both veteran Mushfiqur Rahim (pelvis) and fast bowler Hasan Mahmud (elbow) to injury but are yet to name their side for the second test

• Pacers Khaled Ahmed and Shoriful Islam are expected to be the replacements but the team will be revealed at the toss

• South Africa lead the series after winning last week’s first test in Johannesburg by nine wickets REUTERS