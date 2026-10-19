Rain delays start of second day’s play between South Africa and Australia

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

GQEBERHA, South Africa, Oct 19 - Rain delayed the start of play on the second day of the second test between South Africa and Australia in Gqeberha on Monday. South Africa were on 20 runs for two wickets after only 60 minutes of play was possible at St George’s Park on the opening day on Sunday.

• Debutant Marques Ackerman (5) and home skipper Temba Bavuma (4) were due to resume, but no start time was scheduled. An umpires' inspection was set for 11:15 a.m. (0915 GMT).

• The weather is set to clear later on Monday, and no more rain is forecast for the rest of the test.

• Scott Boland took two wickets in two balls on Sunday to give Australia a strong start after they had won the toss and put the home side into bat.

• Australia lead the three-match series after a 214-run victory in the first test at Kingsmead in Durban last week. REUTERS