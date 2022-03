Following a few sparks on the training tracks, much attention will centre around the Donna Logan debutant Rahotu on Saturday.

The strapping chestnut son of Invincible Spirit has turned more than a few heads in the lead-up to his start in the $20,000 Open Maiden race (Poly 1,100m), especially at the second of his two barrier trials on March 22 when he pounded his rivals by five lengths.