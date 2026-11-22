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Rey Magnerio (Jye McNeil) taking out the Group 2 Herald Sun Sprint (1,000m) at Caulfield on Oct 18, 2025.

PERTH – Mark Zahra will try to win a maiden Group 1 race in his hometown when he partners Rey Magnerio in the A$1.5 million (S$1.28 million) Winterbottom Stakes (1,200m) at Ascot.

Born and raised near Perth, Zahra will delay his Christmas holiday so he can return home in a bid to win another Group 1 race.

With William Pike, who just scored atop Cosmic Crusader in the Group 1 Railway Stakes (1,600m) on Nov 21, failing in his appeal bid to overturn a careless riding ban, Zahra was snapped up by trainer Robbie Griffiths to ride Rey Magnerio in the Group 1 feature on Nov 28.

Zahra, who is based in Melbourne, was planning to take a break following the Listed Cranbourne Cup (1,600m) meeting on Nov 21 but he has yet to win a Group 1 race in Perth.

He will take the opportunity to spend time with his family in Western Australia (WA), where he began his jockey apprenticeship and rode his first race and first winner at Geraldton in 1998 and 1999, before taking a break.

“I’ve never ridden a Group 1 winner in WA, so I’ll go over and ride him, have some time with family and head to Byron afterwards,” he said.

“I’m looking forward to it.”

Rey Magnerio is looking to avenge his defeat in last year’s Winterbottom Stakes when finishing third behind Liberated.

The Griffiths-trained seven-year-old galloper arrived in Perth on Nov 9 with stablemate Enxuto, who failed to place in the Railway Stakes when 11th to Cosmic Crusader.

Griffiths said the son of Magnus had settled in well since arriving in Perth, his third trip to WA.

“He jumped off the truck loving it, thinking he’s home,” he said.

“He’s got the warm weather and is thinking ‘I’m a happy pony’. He went straight into his tucker as if he hadn’t travelled for one minute.”

Rey Magnerio finished second to Jigsaw in the A$5 million The Quokka (1,200m) in Perth in April, and was due to head to the Group 1 The Goodwood (1,200m) at Morphettville the following month.

But niggling hamstring problems curtailed his campaign.

Griffiths then sent Rey Magnerio to Brisbane to winter in the warmer climate and entered his spring campaign in excellent order.

He won the Listed Century Stakes (1,000m) at Flemington on Nov 5 third-up after finishing unplaced in the Group 2 Schillaci Stakes (1,100m) on Oct 10 and the Group 2 McEwen Stakes (1,200m) on Oct 24.

“He was sensational the other day. Very few horses can do what he did that day,” said Griffiths.

“He runs in the Winterbottom, then two weeks later, the Gold Rush.

“It’s the same programme as last year. His programme is pretty set and hopefully, we get another Quokka slot next year.”

Rey Magnerio saluted in the Group 3 The Gold Rush (1,400m) last December.

From 11 wins in 31 starts, his biggest achievements came in two Group 2 races, namely the 2025 Herald Sun Sprint (1,000m) and the 2025 Rubiton Stakes (1,100m). RACING AND SPORTS