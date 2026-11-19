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Victorian farmers all abuzz about their best horse taking on G1 Railway Stakes in Perth

The Paul Preusker-trained Steparty (Dean Yendall) winning the Rod Johnshon Handicap over 1,420m at Flemington on June 3, 2023. He will contest the Group 1 Railway Stakes over 1,600m at Ascot in Perth on Nov 21.

PERTH – When Steparty walks into the Ascot mounting yard for the Group 1 Railway Stakes on Nov 21, he will be wearing colours that tell the story of a Victorian farming family.

The BB over bar on his silks is the brand stamped on the Baldwin family’s wool bales. It stands for Baldwin and Baldwin, the business run by owner and breeder Greg Baldwin’s grandfather Dave and father Owen.

The Paul Preusker-trained Steparty will be ridden by Irish jockey John Allen in Saturday’s A$1.5 million (S$1.3 million) Railway Stakes (1,600m) at Ascot.

“Steparty races in colours I had made to represent my family’s history as horse people and farmers,” Baldwin told Racing WA.

“We’ve got a long history here really. I’m fifth generation. My father Owen farmed before me, I farmed with him and at one stage we had my grandfather with us as well.”

Today the family runs a mixed farm with crops and between 4,000 and 5,000 sheep.

Horses have always been part of his life. His father was a stockman who bred and broke in ponies on the farm, and his mother Val loved the races and held shares in a few horses.

Baldwin now also runs an agistment farm at Gre Gre, where stars such as Melbourne Cup winner Prince Of Penzance, Palentino and Humidor have spelled.

A proud supporter of country racing from St Arnaud, Baldwin has won country cups at St Arnaud, Stawell, Ararat and Great Western, and has owned Group 1 winner Lunar Fox, but Steparty is special.

“Steparty is the most successful horse I have bred myself,” he said. “He was certainly different to the others. He took your eye, he was very athletic and just a really nice type.”

When Steparty was ready to race, Baldwin syndicated him to owners from across country Victoria. There are about 28 owners in the group, and many of them have been friends for a long time.

“They’re racing people. Salt of the earth,” said Baldwin.

“When you live on a farm like we do, we’re pretty isolated out here. To have a reason to go somewhere and be part of a group, it’s quite a relief.”

With the Preusker Racing team, the group has followed the seven-year-old gelding by Artie Schiller to Brisbane, Sydney, Wollongong, Launceston, Hobart and Melbourne’s best tracks.

“Anyone involved in racehorses always dreams of being the best and competing at the highest level, and Steparty has taken us on that ride,” said Baldwin.

“What a bloody privilege.”

Next up is Perth. A few of the syndicate have visited before, but Baldwin has never been to the races in Western Australia.

Steparty has already settled in his new surroundings with a trip to the beach alongside his strapper Holly McKechnie.

“He’s enjoying it, and so is Holly,” said Baldwin.

His main hope for race day is simple: get the horse to the track happy and healthy.

“He’s a good-looking horse and he has a cracking ‘I am God’ look when he enters the mounting yard,” said Baldwin.

“I want to see that at Ascot on race day.”

Should he extend his win haul to eight and stakes earnings closer to A$3 million in the Perth classic, he said all hell would break loose.

“The syndicate would go ballistic. It’s a horse owner’s dream,” said Baldwin.

“This bloke’s born on the place. To take him and get a Group 1 would be as good as it gets for a country boy breeding his own at home.”

The Railway Stakes, slated as Race 19 on the Australia race card on the Singapore Pools, will start on Nov 21 at 5.05pm Singapore time. RACING WA