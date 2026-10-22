Wonka gets the G1 chocolates if he gets the 2,000m distance

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The Chris Waller-trained Wonka (James McDonald) cantering to the start en route to his narrow victory in the Listed Dulcify Quality (1,600m) at Royal Randwick on Oct 3. Sydney jockey Jason Collett takes over the reins in the Group 1 Spring Champion Stakes (2,000m) at the same racecourse on Oct 24.

SYDNEY – Top Sydney jockey Jason Collett already has a Spring Champion Stakes trophy courtesy of Montefilia, and he is now optimistic Wonka can deliver him another, provided the colt gets an economical run.

All of the nine contenders in the renewal of the A$2 million (S$1.45 million) Group 1 for three-year-olds will be stretching to 2,000 metres for the first time on Oct 24, and the distance rise is Collett’s one query for the Chris Waller-trained galloper.

“I just want a soft run to give him his chance to see out the distance, which is a question mark,” said Collett.

“If he gets a soft enough run, he can see it out, and I think he’ll be strong late.

“He’s got a very good turn of foot. So if we can utilise that Saturday, that’s one of our advantages.”

The son of Snitzel has been given a solid foundation of fitness to see out the journey, with the Spring Champion set to be his sixth run of the campaign.

One of his two wins came in the Listed Dulcify Quality (1,600m) at Randwick two starts ago on Oct 3. He then went on the quick back-up on Oct 10 when he ran a narrow second to Saturday’s rival Proxima Dea in the Group 3 Gloaming Stakes (1,800m) in Rosehill when he fought out the finish.

Collett has partnered Wonka in four of his six starts to date, including at his maiden win and the Gloaming second, and has been impressed by the progress he has made each time.

“He’s learned as he’s gone. He did a few things wrong early in the preparation when he’d want to go a bit keen, but with racing, he’s become more professional, and become more of a racehorse,” said Collett.

“He keeps taking the step up, and keeps performing, and is drawn favourably on Saturday, he’s a good chance.”

Collett will also link up with Waller in the A$1 million Group 3 Callander-Presnell (1,600m) when he reunites with Central Europe for the first time since the horse’s juvenile season.

The pairing came about at the Frankel colt’s debut in the Group 2 Skyline Stakes (1,200m) at Randwick on Feb 28 when he was denied a nose by stablemate Campione d’Italia.

While Central Europe remains a maiden after six starts, he drops significantly in grade on his past two Group 1 efforts in the Golden Rose (1,400m) and Caulfield Guineas (1,600m) where he ran 10th and fourth respectively, beaten on both occasions by Cox Plate fancy Warwoven.

“He was great in the Guineas. That was such a strong race, and he comes back up here to Sydney,” said Collett.

“A mile doesn’t look to be a problem, so he looks a good hope.”

Central Europe heads a Waller trio which also comprises Omolong and Lafite.

Unlike their more fancied stablemate, both have already tasted success at least once (Omolong won twice), but have not experienced the same elite exposure as Central Europe. SKY RACING WORLD