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Overpass (Joshua Parr) claiming his second Group 1 Winterbottom Stakes (1,200m) win at Ascot on Nov 30, 2024. Blake Shinn takes over the reins as the Vancouver eight-year-old bids for a third win on Nov 28.

PERTH – Sydney raider Overpass is out to add to his imposing record at Perth’s Ascot racecourse when the eight-year-old gelding attempts to win his third Group 1 Winterbottom Stakes (1,200m) on Nov 28.

The Bjorn Baker-trained 10-time winner has ventured to Ascot seven times for four wins, a second and a third. He won the A$1.5 million (S$1.06 million) feature in 2023 and 2024 before finishing second in 2025.

The son of Vancouver has a history of targeting Perth’s richest races with victories in the A$5 million The Quokka (1,200m) in 2023 and 2024 and a third in the 2025 Group 3 The Gold Rush (1,400m).

To be ridden for the first time in his 40 starts by Blake Shinn, Overpass had his first start for a third in the Group 2 Sydney Stakes (1,200m) on Oct 17 after returning from England where his best effort in two races at Royal Ascot was a Group 1 third over 1,000m.

He has been kept fresh since the Sydney Stakes, winning a 1,214m trial by five lengths at Warwick Farm on Nov 12.

Baker said the front-running Overpass, who drew barrier one, is ready for his next challenge and was happy with his trial.

“I think he’s ready to, hopefully, do his normal thing over there,” said Baker. “He’s been a phenomenal horse, and we are looking forward to seeing him go over.’’

Another sprinter rated as one of the main chances is Melbourne trainer Robbie Griffiths’ Magnus gelding Rey Magnerio who has a win, a second and a third from three starts at Ascot.

He finished third to Libertad in the 2025 Winterbottom Stakes and then at his next start beat Cosmic Crusader and Overpass in The Gold Rush. Rey Magnerio returned to Ascot in April where he finished second to Jigsaw in The Quokka.

The 11-time winner returned to form with an amazing last-to-first win in the Listed Century Stakes (1,000m) at Flemington on Nov 5 when William Pike, who has been replaced by Mark Zahra because of suspension, timed his run to perfection to score by a quarter-length.

Griffiths said Rey Magnerio worked well at race speed at Ascot on the morning of Nov 21.

“We are really looking forward to him being in really good order on Saturday,” he said.

“He seems to like the warm climate here and the first time we took him away he just excelled and loved it and was happy in himself and he seems to be the same again. We have taken him here twice now and he has run well both trips.”

Already a Group 2 and Group 3 winner, Talkanco is aiming for her breakthrough Group 1 victory for brothers Daniel and Ben Pearce, who train in partnership, and is considered the best of the locals.

Their I’m All The Talk four-year-old mare resumed with a first-up victory in the Group 3 Prince Of Wales Stakes (1,000m) at Ascot and returned to the track next start with a narrow second in the Group 3 Colonel Reeves Stakes (1,100m) on Nov 14.

Daniel Pearce said both runs this preparation had been fantastic, but they would have liked an inside barrier, rather than 12.

“She hits the Winterbottom third-up and she is going very well,” he said. “She ran Rey Magnerio to around a quarter of a length in The Quokka last preparation.

“I think she has probably come back a better horse this time in, so she has proven that she is up to that sort of grade.”

Oscar’s Fortune, second in this feature in 2023, Bassett Hound and Rope Them In are capable of producing a hometown victory.

Daniel Morton will saddle three runners – the fancied Super Smink, Immortal Bliss and Afireofgidgeecoals – and rates them highly.

“It’s an even spread really,” he said. “None of ours will be close to favourite, but I like all of them going in. They’re all capable.”

Warrnambool trainer Symon Wilde completes the interstate raiders with talented gelding Persian Spirit.

The Winterbottom Stakes is carded as Race 19 on the Singapore Pools Perth card and will be run at 5.02 pm (Singapore time) on Nov 28. HKJC