Winning comeback for Shinn

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– If only the recovery was as easily won as the opening ride for Blake Shinn who returned a winner in his first ride back.

The Australian jockey was sidelined through a major leg injury for nine months, but a fairytale return brought a happy ending to a dark chapter of his stellar riding career on Aug 1.

Shinn, 38, bounced back to the winner’s circle at his very first ride, spring staying prospect Nearco Frod (even-money favourite) for trainers Tony and Calvin McEvoy in the TAB We’re On (2,500m), the very first race of the new Melbourne metropolitan 2026-2027 season at Flemington.

The champion jockey was back to the scene of his race fall from She’s Got Pizzazz on Melbourne Cup Day on Nov 4, 2025 when he fractured his left leg in four places along his tibia and fibula.

Shinn, who had a rod inserted from his knee to his ankle, had to undergo intensive rehab before being cleared to return to the saddle.

The Melbourne champion jockey two seasons back was seen at his best when he pushed the French-bred five-year-old out for a 1¾-length victory over Urban Outlook (Teo Nugent) and Our Chief (Lachlan Neindorf).

“The legs have pulled up a little bit sore which is understandable but it is such a great feeling,” said an emotional Shinn.

“It’s been a bit of a journey, but it is nice to be coming home a winner and not in the back of an ambulance.

“To get the support of all the leading trainers and owners, I’ve had to ensure that I’m ready for today with a great team who have helped me in the recovery.

“First ride back a winner, so it is special. Hopefully it is the start of a great season.” RACING AND SPORTS