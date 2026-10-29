William Robertson worth trusting on his best form

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Race 1 (1,200m))

(2) WINIKA lacks a strong finish but could win on local debut.

(1) STONE OF SCONE is not reliable but is capable of winning.

(7) AMONG THE WILLOWS is clearly better than her last run would suggest.

(9) AMERICAN GEM is in good shape and must be respected.

Race 2 (1,400m)

(2) INDESTRUCTABLE was not disgraced on Poly last time. Does look a better sort on turf.

(1) MONKEY’S WEDDING is very consistent and should be right there at the finish yet again.

(3) PALME D’OR has shown improved form of late and would not be a surprise winner.

(10) GIMMETHEBEATBOYS displayed inexperience on debut but could show vast improvement and is a real threat.

Race 3 (1,400m)

(4) LADY ELLIOT looked unlucky not to win on local debut and should like this track and trip.

(5) RULES OF CONDUCT has not been at his best since he was gelded but does have some ability and would not be a surprise winner.

(7) QUINN’S TIME and (8) RIP WHEELER are not reliable but are worth considering.

Race 4 (1,400m)

(1) PRETTY AWESOME is still learning her trade and inexperience cost her last time. Not well drawn but can go one place better.

(5) QONDANEKUKHANYENI remains in good form and should contest the finish.

(2) REDLIGHT LANE showed what she can do with a Poly win. She is better on the grass and is a threat to these rivals.

(7) MY AMI BEACH broke a long losing run with a solid success last time. Can run a place.

Race 5 (1,600m)

(1) TERMINATOR has not enjoyed the Poly at all. Just beaten by Wild Fig when last on turf. Can bounce back if given a soft lead.

(2) AUGUSTA ROSSO has not been at her best of late but did run some cracking races earlier in the year. Can surprise.

(8) Asinantanga is not without claims.

(5) TOO LATE MY MATE picked up a confidence-boosting win last time. Could have more to offer.

Race 6 (2,000m)

(1) SILVAN MISTRESS seems to hate the Polytrack. Will be hard to beat if showing her best form.

Stablemate (5) WAIT FOR ME is well drawn and has Richard Fourie in the saddle. Respect.

(7) CAMDEN SQUARE was a wide margin winner last time and could be better than rated.

(8) GOLDEN MOMENT was given a soft introduction on local debut and should improve.

Race 7 (1,200m)

(2) WINTER IN LONDON was not disgraced on local debut. This course and distance should suit.

(3) MARKETA and (4) REAL WAR are both in good form and are not out of it.

(10) DIAMOND MAKER has some fair form and should be included in all bets.

Stablemate (1) GIVETHATMANABELLS has Craig Zackey in the saddle and may like the drop in distance.

Race 8 (1,200m)

(1) RED BIRCH is badly drawn but has won her last two starts and a hat-trick is on the cards.

(3) JEWEL MULE was an easy maiden winner and could be better than rated but it is stable companion (6) LIGHTSCAMERAACTION that will have Fourie in the saddle and that is usually the sign of preference.

(5) MIDNIGHT MUSIC is in good form and can contest the finish once again.

Race 9 (1,400m)

(12) ROY’S RANI has a tricky draw but caught the eye on debut and should enjoy the extra.

(6) MAGICAL SPRING has consistent recent form. She was narrowly beaten last run and can go one better.

(7) SECRET AMBITION has not been far back in her three starts. Should much prefer this trip and is one to watch in the betting.

(5) FOUR G’S found some market support on debut and although well beaten, Callan Murray has stayed with the ride and the trip should suit.

Race 10 (2,000m)

(11) CLEVER KID has gone close in both starts. He steps up in trip but should see it out.

(3) SLIGHTLY MO improved first run when sent over ground. Can do better this distance and has a handy galloping weight taking on males.

(12) AFTER THE FIRE was touched off on the Poly over the distance last time and should be competitive again.

(5) FUTURE PROSPECT is never far back and goes well this trip. Can not be written off lightly.

Race 11 (1,600m)

(8) SWIATEK has a tricky draw to contend with but was not far back when making her local debut and was touched off in a Highveld feature last time.

(5) PERIWINKLE was a pacemaker for highly rated Coast Of The Sun last time after shedding her maiden. That maiden form has since been franked and she can finish a lot closer now.

She is better off at the weights with both (7) MISS TWINKLE and (4) GRAND OCCASION but there should not be much between the trio.

Race 12 (1,600m)

(8) GREEK HERITAGE was narrowly beaten in her post-maiden run on this course. This is only her fourth start. She can still improve.

(9) AMC ROY’S FANTASY made a winning return on Poly after contesting feature events in Champions Season. She can follow up.

(1) SILVER SALUTE was a beaten favourite at her last two on the Poly. Switch to turf help.

(4) VIXENS WAR is 0.5kg worse off with AMC Roy’s Fantasy but recent form has been on Poly.

Race 13 (1,600m)

(1) REIGN MAN was an impressive maiden winner at first run over a mile. He has drawn in.

(2) WO ZAI was beaten by Reign Man on debut, then won narrowly. He looks progressive.

(8) SENSEI OF SPIN won well second-up when up in trip. Looks progressive but has drawn wide.

(6) NATIONAL INSIGNIA beat Roxbury Park at long odds last time although the latter disappointed first-up on the Poly on Oct 23. Trip should suit.

Race 14 (1,200m)

(5) WILLIAM ROBERTSON is the best weighted and makes the trip from the Highveld. If anywhere near his best he should win.

(4) CATS PAJAMAS comes off a three-month break but was not far back in a few Champions Season features. 4kg claim should help.

(9) LION RAMPART was touched off in last two. Though not well in at the weights he is in good form.

(2) POSITION OF POWER is not well in at the weights but does have a good draw and has come good of late. He is not out of it.

Race 15 (1,200m)

(2) VIKING LEADER ran well below form when ridden by an apprentice last time. With Serino Moodley aboard he can improve.

(10) KLEIN KAROO has been in smart form since arriving from the Cape and should put in another good shift although Keagan de Melo has deserted to ride the late-maturing (5) MAPHAKA who bids for a fourth straight win.

(8) KALAHARI ROLLER is never too far back and has a light weight to add to his chances.

Race 16 (1,000m)

(1) TUSCAN ROMANCE made a promising local debut and is now slightly better off in the handicap from the best of the draw.

(3) GLOBAL TREND is two-from-two but has not been out since March. If anywhere near racing-fit she will be a strong contender.

The consistent (4) ARVERNI PRINCESS beat Tuscan Romance into fourth last start and should be in the mix again.

(6) ANUSHKA was close-up behind Arverni Princess last run and a repeat showing should see her in the firing line.