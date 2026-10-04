Welcometotheshow is Toorak-bound

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MELBOURNE – Trainer Tyler Donaldson-Aitken is set to saddle his first runner in a Group 1 contest when Welcometotheshow runs at Caulfield on Oct 10.

The Showtime five-year-old is being aimed at the Toorak Handicap (1,600m) after registering his first Stakes race victory at Flemington on Sept 12.

Donaldson-Aitken, who has been training for less than two years, took Welcometotheshow to Caulfield Heath on Oct 1 to trial, having an easy hit-out, finishing sixth over 1,000m.

“There was a Group 1 horse in there that had run well over a shorter distance, and it was in front of us,” said Donaldson-Aitken.

“They went a bit slow early and it kicked away late, but (jockey) Craig (Newitt) was happy with how he trialled.

“We wanted him to have a bit of a blow today. He hadn’t done any big pieces of work since he last raced in the Listed race at Flemington, so it was a good gallop for him.”

Donaldson-Aitken said the Toorak had come on the radar after that Flemington success in the Tontonan Stakes (1,400m) and with his rating of 98 after that victory – his seventh all up – he should get into the field.

“He’ll get in on the minimum, still a couple of points out of handicap, but you can’t really argue with 52 (kilos),” said the Ballarat trainer whose father was former jockey Stan Aitken.

“We’ve always liked him. It was lucky that he was passed in as a Ready To Run horse from our draft and we were able to train him, and he’s become what he is.

“He always keeps stepping up and as you lift the bar, he keeps stepping up to it and coming to Saturday, it’s another big step-up again, so we’ll see how he goes.

“He’s good over a mile, and the goal for this preparation, ultimately, is to get him out over 2,000 (metres).”

Donaldson-Aitken has pinpointed the Five Diamonds Prelude (1,500m) at Randwick on Oct 24, then the Group 3 Five Diamonds (1800m) at Randwick on Nov 7 as races to follow after the Toorak assault.

“He’s given us every indication that he will stay 2,000 (metres), and Craig said he definitely will,” said Donaldson-Aitken.

“Once we get to 1,800 then we can go to 2,000 and if he can perform at that with a turn of foot, he’ll be dangerous again.”

SKY RACING WORLD