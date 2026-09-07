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Weight loss leads to race loss in Ipoh

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Pahlawan PHOTO : HEW FEE KIT

Pahlawan (Aizat Abdul Malik) finishing first in the Class 5B event (1,400m), but was subsequently disqualified after the jockey weighed in light.

PHOTO: HEW FEE KIT

The Perak Turf Club was the scene of a rare racing anecdote on Sept 6 when a first horse past the post was not semaphored as the official winner in the end.

The Mahadi Taib-trained Pahlawan looked like the undisputed winner of Race 4, a Class 5B (1,400m), when he comfortably staved off the closing Pulse Bomb (Ruzaini Supien) by just over one length.

However, trouble was afoot a few minutes later when Pahlawan’s jockey Aizat Abdul Malik sat on the scale at the weigh-in.

He was 600g lighter than at his weigh-out.

Pahlawan was forthwith disqualified to last place with Pulse Bomb ($22) automatically promoted as the winner.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.