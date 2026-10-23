Warwoven to win for the kids

Warwoven (Rachel King) winning the Group 1 Caulfield Guineas (1,600m) on Oct 10. The exciting three-year-old is back two weeks later to contest the Group 1 Cox Plate (2,040m) at Flemington on Oct 24.

1 Ceolwulf

Not far away past four for three seconds and a third in Group races, including last 2.24L second in a Group 1 1,609m at Randwick. Is a Group 1 1,600m winner at the track. Distance and race pattern likely suit.

2 Light Infantry Man

Another bold front-runner who was not far away at his last start when 1.75L second at Flemington in a Group 1 2,000m on heavy track. Has a sound record at track and distance with two wins and a second from four attempts. Fifth in this race in 2025. Will again give a great sight.

3 Sir Delius

Has been specifically targeted for this race. Is reaching peak fitness after two runs back from a spell that have both netted fourths. Stuck on well last start in a Group 1 over 2,000m here for 3.5L behind Cosmic Crusader. Ready to strike and would like firm footing.

4 Attrition

Has been in good form in past two with a Group 1 third over 1,800m at Caulfield and then a Group 2 1,900m win at Rosehill. Form before that was average and yet to win beyond 1,900m. Finished fourth in this in 2025. Others better.

5 Cosmic Crusader

Started favourite in the Group 1 Caulfield Cup (2,400m) on Oct 17 and looked the winner turning for home. Finished off well for 1.4L fourth but no match for winner. Will again be in the mix.

6 Birdman

Extremely consistent at past few, including a Group 1 1,800m win and then a Group 1 2,000m third behind Land Legend and Sheza Alibi. Is fitter and racing well enough to rate a chance in this.

7 Land Legend

Shock slayer of superstar mare Sheza Alibi in the Group 1 Might And Power (Caulfield Stakes) (2,000m), when he took up big lead and could not be caught at big odds as rank outsider. Superbly ridden. Cannot be underestimated to repeat the dose with bold front-running tactics.

8 Middle Earth

Former England-trained stayer who won his first Australian start with 2,000m Flemington win in March 2025. He then ran third in the Group 1 Melbourne Cup (3,200m), but his past four runs have been moderate, including an unplaced run in the Group 1 Caulfield Cup (2,400m). Others better.

9 Saint George

Backing up after gallant half-a-length second in the Group 1 Caulfield Cup (2,400m) on Oct 17 after he was held up for clear running at a vital stage. Has two wins from three tries at the track and distance. This is a big challenge as he pushes towards the Group 1 Melbourne Cup (3,200m) on Nov 3.

10 Aeliana

Sixth in this race in 2025 with Hugh Bowman up. Is better positioned this year. Second and third at last two starts show she is on track. Big watch with race pattern also likely to suit her.

11 Warwoven

Exciting three-year-old colt who had the perfect run when winning the Group 1 Caulfield Guineas (1,600m) by 1.75L. Straightened up second and always looked the winner. Has won past three and 2,040m should not be a concern. Will carry just 49.5kg.

12 Blind Raise

Three-year-old who led and stuck on for 1.75L second to Warwoven in the Group 1 Caulfield Guineas (1,600m). Rates as a chance again with softer run and also has minimum 49.5kg, but faces task to take on more seasoned runners in front.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club