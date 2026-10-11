Warwoven reigns at Caulfield

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After G1 Golden Rose win in Sydney, trainer Baker’s 3YO colt lands another in Melbourne

Warwoven gaining the verdict in the Group 1 Caulfield Guineas (1,600m) at Caulfield on Oct 10. The promising three-year-old colt handed trainer Bjorn Baker and jockey Rachel King their first victories in the Melbourne feature.

MELBOURNE – Warwoven further pressed claims for recognition as Australia’s best colt with a brilliant win in the A$3 million (S$2.69 million) Group 1 Caulfield Guineas (1,600m) on Oct 10.

The Bjorn Baker-trained star colt proved his dominant Group 1 Golden Rose (1,400m) victory last start was no fluke when he disposed of the best three-year-old milers Victoria had to offer at his Melbourne debut.

He joined Ole Kirk and The Autumn Sun, both now established star stallions who stand for more than A$100,000 in the Hunter Valley, as horses to complete the Golden Rose and Caulfield Guineas double since the former attained Group 1 status in 2009.

Baker’s racing manager Luke Hilton – who deputised on-course at Caulfield with Baker back home in Sydney – said Warwoven’s sixth and second Group 1 victory brought a sense of relief.

“It was a bit emotional, actually. There was a bit more pressure today,” said Hilton.

“There was more excitement in Sydney (Golden Rose), but there was a fair bit of pressure with him today.

“Bjorn has said for a long time that he could be one of those special horses that don’t come around too often. He’s proving him right so far.”

Warwoven, a first-crop member of Kiwi-based stallion Sword Of State, made the most of a brilliant ride from Hilton’s wife and British jockey Rachel King to give both Baker and King their first Caulfield Guineas success.

King was positive out of the gates, but allowed Warwoven ($10) to ease back into a midfield position one off the fence when there was more pressure than expected early, before making her move around 500m from home.

Blind Raise (Blake Shinn) gave them something to catch after dashing for home early in the straight, but Warwoven levelled up at the 100m before surging away late to score by 1¾ lengths.

Call Me Coach (Mark Zahra) came in third another 3¼ lengths away.

“He leaves me speechless, this horse – he’s unbelievable,” said King.

“There were a few question marks today; we didn’t know how he’d handle going this way around and Caulfield’s not an easy track to come to first time Melbourne way.

“But he’s just got so much class and he was still arrogant again.

“I know a lot of people said, ‘how can he peak again?’, but I don’t think he has peaked. I think there’s still more there.”

Warwoven remains among the entries for the Group 1 Cox Plate (2,040m) at Flemington on Oct 24.

Baker has said all spring that Australasia’s Weight-for-Age championship race would be a target for Warwoven if he passed his Guineas test, and he is now the 4-1 third favourite.

Land Legend, trained by Ciaron Maher, scored an upset win in the A$1 million Might And Power Stakes (2,000m) one race earlier.

The race has continued to be a graveyard for punters with another odds-on favourite going down at Caulfield.

Hot favourite Sheza Alibi was the latest to go under in the Group 1 weight-for-age contest after Treasurethe Moment (2025), Mr Brightside (2024) and Zaaki (2021).

Taken to the front by Ethan Brown, Land Legend ($150) – a six-year-old son of Galileo – held off a brave Sheza Alibi (Luke Nolen) by a short head with Birdman (Ben Melham) a further 1¼ lengths away in third.

Top Sydney trainer Chris Waller and Kiwi rider James Mcdonald now have 66 Group 1 wins together, after Lady Shenandoah ($15) took out the Group 1 Toorak Handicap (1,600m).

The Snitzel five-year-old mare overcame a wide draw and held off a late bid from Changing Colours (Luke Cartwright) to score by a head.

Welcometotheshow (Craig Newitt) finished a short head away in third. SKY RACING WORLD