Oct 10 Toorak Handicap form analysis
Warnie signs are there for a Group 1 breakthrough
Maher sprinter-miler peaking at right time in wide open Caulfield mile handicap
1 Evaporate
He worked early and was beaten a long way out at his last start when he finished 3.94L ninth to Angel Capital in the Group 1 Sir Rupert Clarke Stakes (1,4oom) at Caulfield. Better than that.
2 Lady Shenandoah
Top-class mare who is always in the finish. At her last start she drew ideally in barrier No. 1 but could only finish 1.27L fourth in the Sir Rupert Clarke Stakes. Respect.
3 Warnie
Irish import who is racing in peak form. Two starts ago he won the Group 3 Chautauqua Stakes (1,300m) at Sandown Hillside, then finished 2.48L sixth in the Sir Rupert Clarke Stakes.
4 Feroce
Group 1 Caulfield Guineas runner-up in 2024 this track and distance. At his last start he finished 2.02L fifth in the Sir Rupert Clarke Stakes. Each-way.
5 Von Hauke
He finished strongly when first-up 2.94L seventh in the Sir Rupert Clarke Stakes. Extra 200m suits and he was a second-up winner over 1,600m earlier this year.
6 Regal Award
On-pacer who led until late when 1.21L third in the Sir Rupert Clarke Stakes. He has had one start this track and distance for a 7.5L win in a BM70 last October. Takes catching.
7 Hellsing
Scone Cup (1,600m) winner two starts ago in May and he followed that up with a first-up 4.9L fifth in a Group 3 1,500m at Newcastle. Will find this hard.
8 Sabaj
He resumed with a last in the Group 1 Memsie Stakes (1,400m), then he got too far back when 5.54L 12th in the Sir Rupert Clarke Stakes. He should be ready to improve by now.
9 Sun God
Not disgraced when first-up 3.19L eighth in the Sir Rupert Clarke Stakes. He is better suited over 1,600m but is a query at this level.
10 Panova
Runner-up in the Group 1 Queensland Oaks (2,200m) at Eagle Farm in June. First-up 3.71L sixth in the Group 2 Tramway Stakes (1,400m) at Randwick.
11 Too Darn Discreet
Consistent mare who finished 2.25L third in a Group 2 1,600m at Caulfield last start. Harder here. Place claims best.
12 Welcometotheshow
He is building up a good record. He made it seven wins from 19 starts last race when he won a Listed 1,400m at Flemington. Harder here but do not dismiss.
13 Changing Colours
In-form mare who made it four wins on end with her 1L win in the Group 2 Stocks Stakes (1,600m) for mares at Caulfield last start. She drops 6lbs. Takes beating.
14 Pondalowie
She charged home from last with 200m to win the Group 2 Let’s Elope Stakes (1,400m) at Flemington by 0.06L in the final stride. She could surprise again.
15 Salty Pearl
Consistent mare who finished on nicely for 0.71L fourth in a Group 2 1,400m at Flemington. Winner this track and distance. Do not rule out.
Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club