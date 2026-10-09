Warnie signs are there for a Group 1 breakthrough

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The Ciaron Maher-trained Warnie (Mark Zahra) beating Zou Sensation (Ben Allen) in the Group 2 Damien Oliver (1,400m) at Flemington on Nov 1, 2025.

1 Evaporate

He worked early and was beaten a long way out at his last start when he finished 3.94L ninth to Angel Capital in the Group 1 Sir Rupert Clarke Stakes (1,4oom) at Caulfield. Better than that.

2 Lady Shenandoah

Top-class mare who is always in the finish. At her last start she drew ideally in barrier No. 1 but could only finish 1.27L fourth in the Sir Rupert Clarke Stakes. Respect.

3 Warnie

Irish import who is racing in peak form. Two starts ago he won the Group 3 Chautauqua Stakes (1,300m) at Sandown Hillside, then finished 2.48L sixth in the Sir Rupert Clarke Stakes.

4 Feroce

Group 1 Caulfield Guineas runner-up in 2024 this track and distance. At his last start he finished 2.02L fifth in the Sir Rupert Clarke Stakes. Each-way.

5 Von Hauke

He finished strongly when first-up 2.94L seventh in the Sir Rupert Clarke Stakes. Extra 200m suits and he was a second-up winner over 1,600m earlier this year.

6 Regal Award

On-pacer who led until late when 1.21L third in the Sir Rupert Clarke Stakes. He has had one start this track and distance for a 7.5L win in a BM70 last October. Takes catching.

7 Hellsing

Scone Cup (1,600m) winner two starts ago in May and he followed that up with a first-up 4.9L fifth in a Group 3 1,500m at Newcastle. Will find this hard.

8 Sabaj

He resumed with a last in the Group 1 Memsie Stakes (1,400m), then he got too far back when 5.54L 12th in the Sir Rupert Clarke Stakes. He should be ready to improve by now.

9 Sun God

Not disgraced when first-up 3.19L eighth in the Sir Rupert Clarke Stakes. He is better suited over 1,600m but is a query at this level.

10 Panova

Runner-up in the Group 1 Queensland Oaks (2,200m) at Eagle Farm in June. First-up 3.71L sixth in the Group 2 Tramway Stakes (1,400m) at Randwick.

11 Too Darn Discreet

Consistent mare who finished 2.25L third in a Group 2 1,600m at Caulfield last start. Harder here. Place claims best.

12 Welcometotheshow

He is building up a good record. He made it seven wins from 19 starts last race when he won a Listed 1,400m at Flemington. Harder here but do not dismiss.

13 Changing Colours

In-form mare who made it four wins on end with her 1L win in the Group 2 Stocks Stakes (1,600m) for mares at Caulfield last start. She drops 6lbs. Takes beating.

14 Pondalowie

She charged home from last with 200m to win the Group 2 Let’s Elope Stakes (1,400m) at Flemington by 0.06L in the final stride. She could surprise again.

15 Salty Pearl

Consistent mare who finished on nicely for 0.71L fourth in a Group 2 1,400m at Flemington. Winner this track and distance. Do not rule out.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club