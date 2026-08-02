Waller’s Angel Capital set to fire early Missile first-up

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Angel Capital (Damian Lane) landing the Listed Chautauqua Stakes (1,200m) at Moonee Valley on Sept 6, 2025. He has not won since but will resume since his last-start sixth in the Group 1 All Aged Stakes (1,400m) on April 18.

– Angel Capital will make an early return in the opening stakes race of the Sydney season, as he prepares for a potentially career-defining campaign.

Hall of Fame trainer Chris Waller confirmed the five-year-old galloper would be nominated for the A$300,000 (S$270,000) Group 2 Missile Stakes (1,200m) at Randwick on Aug 8.

At this stage, his intention is to run the son of Harry Angel first-up since his last-start sixth behind stablemate Beiwacht in the Group 1 All Aged Stakes (1,400m) at Randwick on April 18.

“Angel Capital will run next week in the Missile, then he can go second-up in a Group 1. The Memsie or the Winx Stakes,” said the premier Sydney handler.

“He’s well-suited at the set weights and penalties, where the others probably aren’t, and he’s got a bit more speed. (A horse like) Autumn Glow gets too much weight.

“He’s come back well. Mentally he’s great. No reason why he can’t keep going for another year.”

The Memsie Stakes (1,400m) will be held at Caulfield on Aug 29. The Winx Stakes (1,400m) will be run one week before at Randwick on Aug 22.

A three-time placegetter at the highest level, including second to Jigsaw in the Group 1 William Reid Stakes (1,200m) at Caulfield in March, Angel Capital is on a mission to snare an elusive Group 1 win this spring.

Owned by Yulong Investments, Angel Capital is a valuable stallion proposition and ticking that final box will cement his future at stud.

By getting an early run on the board in the Missile Stakes, Waller hopes to give Angel Capital a genuine Group 1 opportunity second-up.

“He’s a horse that needs to be rock-hard fit second-up at 1,400m and he could win a Group 1,” he said.

Angel Capital is likely to be Waller’s only Missile Stakes runner.

Napoleonic, who is from the John O’Shea and Tom Charlton stable and finished third in the Group 1 Doomben 10,000 (1,200m), is also expected to resume in this race.

He will prove a worthy rival off the back of two strong barrier trials. SKY RACING WORLD