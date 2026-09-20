Waller upbeat as five tackle Golden Rose

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St Gotthard (James McDonald) opening his account in the Kia Ora Bloodlines To Headlines Handicap (1,200m) at Warwick Farm on April 15.

– Chris Waller is confident when it comes to all five of his runners in the A$1 million (S$909,000) Golden Rose (1,400m) at Rosehill Gardens.

While early markets rate St Gotthard as his best chance, the Sydney champion trainer says there is little separating his quintet.

A full brother to Waller’s 2024 Group 1 Coolmore Stud Stakes (1,200m) winner Switzerland, St Gotthard suffered his first defeat at his third and latest start when a close second to Warwoven in the Run To The Rose (1,200m) on Sept 12.

That Group 2 race is traditionally the key lead-up to the upcoming Group 1 feature on Sept 26.

The Snitzel three-year-old colt will be joined by stablemates Tron Bolt, Central Europe, Stormy Marco and Campione D’Italia in the Golden Rose.

While Central Europe has yet to win in four starts, Stormy Marco has had one win under his belt and the other two precocious stablemates are already Group winners.

Campione D’Italia, another son of Snitzel, took out the Group 2 Skyline Stakes (1,200m) in February before landing the Group 1 Inglis Sires’ (1,400m) two months later.

But he could only manage a fifth behind Midnight In Tokyo in the Group 3 Show County Quality (1,200m) at his last start in on Aug 22.

Before finishing seventh in the Run To The Rose, Tron Bolt claimed the third pin of his hat-trick and maiden Group 1 victory in the JJ Atkins (1,600m) at Eagle Farm on June 13.

Waller, who bagged his most recent Group 1 double with Birdman in the Underwood Stakes (1,800m) and Angel Capital in the Sir Rupert Clarke Stakes (1,400m) at Caulfield on Sept 19, said all his runners have claims regardless of next week’s barrier draw.

“It’s such a fair track, Rosehill, and over the 1,400, there’s 400 metres to the first bend,” he said.

“We’ve had some good success from bad draws. Going back to (2013 Golden Rose winner) Zoustar, I think he drew the outside and (jockey) Jimmy Cassidy was even more confident. He said, ‘nothing will get in his way’. It’s not something you can worry about.

“I could make a case for all of them, to tell you the truth.”

Trained by Mick Price and Michael Kent Jr, Group 3 San Domenico Stakes (1,100m) winner Guest House is a pre-post 9-5 favourite to become only the second horse after Forensics (2007-2008) to capture the Golden Slipper-Golden Rose double.

The Home Affairs colt won the Golden Slipper (1,200m) on March 21.

St Gotthard occupies the second line of betting at 7-2, ahead of Warwoven (5-1) and Tron Bolt (6-1).

However, one horse who would not be there is Group 1 Champagne Stakes (1,600m) winner Fireball, with Waller confirming he has been spelled after failing to fully recover from a virus.

A virus was also responsible for the race-morning scratching of Sing Your Song from the Group 2 Tea Rose (1,400m) won by the David Payne-trained Bangkok Hottie at Randwick on Sept 19, snuffing out her chances of running in the Group 1 Flight Stakes (1,600m) at Randwick on Oct 3.

Waller does hope to salvage something from the Snitzel filly’s spring, and the three-year-old will be rerouted towards the Group 3 Reginald Allen Quality (1,400m) on Everest day on Oct 17, ahead of a possible trip to Melbourne.

“That was a bit tough to take (on Saturday) morning, but that’s what happens, isn’t it,” he said.

Waller is still set to have a live chance in the Flight Stakes (1,600m) courtesy of former Perth filly Striking Alibi, who finished a luckless second in the Tea Rose. SKY RACING WORLD