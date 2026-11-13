Waller sets sights on world record with Orr Stakes duo

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Nash Rawiller waving his whip as he steers Beiwacht to a comfortable win in the Group 1 Memsie Stakes (1,400m) at Caulfield on Aug 29. The Chris Waller-trained four-year-old will be ridden by James McDonald for the first time in the Group 1 C.F. Orr Stakes (1,400m) at Sandown on Nov 14.

MELBOURNE Leading Australian trainer Chris Waller has two of the top chances in the A$1 million (S$877,000) Group 1 C.F. Orr Stakes (1,400m), as he bids to equal the world record for the number of Group 1 winners trained in a calendar year.

The current record is held by Ireland’s Aidan O’Brien, who trained 28 winners at the highest level in 2017 and has already equalled that number this year, with opportunities still to add to it.

Waller is hoping the highly fancied Angel Capital or Beiwacht can give him another Group 1 victory in the eight-horse race hosted at Sandown as the usual venue of Caulfield undergoes track renovations.

James McDonald, who had to be reminded of his last Sandown winner – Who Shot Thebarman in the 2015 Group 2 Zipping Classic (2,400m) – will ride the front-running Beiwacht on Nov 14.

“I got sent a clip about that,” McDonald said of his last Sandown win. “I looked pretty baby-faced then and it’s good to be back. It’s such a fantastic racecourse, there’s so much room and it’s nice to be here.”

McDonald galloped Beiwacht, who won his third Group 1 race in the Memsie Stakes over 1,400m four starts ago, at Sandown on Nov 10 with Waller looking on.

“He’s a good horse. It’s obviously going to be a strong race but he’s definitely up to that,” he said of the Bivouac four-year-old.

Waller will also saddle Angel Capital, who was an impressive Group 1 winner in the Sir Rupert Clarke Stakes (1,400m) at Caulfield on Sept 19 before a disappointing eighth to Tempted in the Group 1 The Everest (1,200m) at Randwick on Oct 17.

The five-year-old son of Harry Angel races well fresh, relishes the distance and will be ridden by Ben Melham.

Ciaron Maher, who trained the trifecta in the Group 1 Melbourne Cup (3,200m), has leading contender Jimmysstar, who won this race last November when he defeated Angel Capital.

The Per Incanto seven-year-old gelding returned to form with a Group 1 win in the Manikato Stakes (1,200m) three starts ago, though he was below his best when missing the start as favourite in the Group 2 Russell Balding Stakes (1,300m) last time.

Bjorn Baker’s Pericles, who broke the Randwick 1,300m track record at his last start in the Russell Balding Stakes and is a Group 1 winner in the Futurity Stakes (1,400m) at Caulfield, is also expected to warrant respect.

Splash Back resumed with a fifth in the Group 2 McEwen Stakes (1,200m) at Flemington on October 24, after finishing her last campaign with a Group 1 victory in the Tattersall’s Tiara (1,400m) at Eagle Farm. She has excellent second-up form.

Her trainer Grahame Begg was happy with the way the Le Havre seven-year-old mare finished her first-up run, running just behind the fourth-placed Rey Magnerio, who subsequently captured the Listed Century Stakes (1,000m) at Flemington.

“She ran very well first-up in the McEwen Stakes, the form has been franked out of the race with Rey Magnerio,” said Begg. “It was a good race and she’s come on since that run.”

Five-year-old mare Shadhavar, who is aiming for her third consecutive win, and last-start winner War Machine are both in contention.

Shadhavar’s trainer Tom Dabernig said the progeny of his mare’s sire often improve with age.

“She’s by Pride Of Dubai and often they get better as they get older and she’s just improving with every run, so we’re absolutely delighted,” he said.

The C.F. Orr Stakes is carded as Race 12 on the Pools Australian card and will be run at 1.25pm. HKJC