Waller powers up Caulfield Guineas clash

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Tron Bolt (Sienna Grima) scoring an easy win in a 2YO Handicap (1,300m) at Rosehill on May 30. Now a three-year-old, the Chris Waller-trained galloper contests the Group 1 Caulfield Guineas (1,600m) on Oct 10.

MELBOURNE – Champion trainer Chris Waller has four runners in the A$3 million (S$2.7 million) Caulfield Guineas as he chases a third straight success in the race for three-year-olds.

The good news for Waller on his runners after a trip to Caulfield was how they handled the experience.

Tron Bolt, Diameter, Central Europe and Somethings Burnin’ all galloped at Caulfield on Oct 7 in preparation for the Group 1 event over 1,600m on Oct 10.

The quartet got to experience the race day tie-up stalls, the walk into the mounting yard and a look at the Caulfield track.

“It’s important to come here as they come here on race day more relaxed,” said Waller. “It’s no different to us. They get familiar with being here.

“You don’t want their eyes popping out of their heads, you want them to focus on their racing.”

Waller left Caulfield on Tuesday morning on good terms, but was not quite in the same mood a few hours later when the barriers were drawn for the 11-horse field.

Tron Bolt came up with gate 11, Diameter (9), Central Europe (7) while Somethings Burnin’ drew best in gate three.

“A good barrier is always important in the Caulfield Guineas, or any race,” said the 16-time Sydney champion trainer.

“When my horses draw wide, they generally drift back, find a spot, relax, get the first half of the race right. You rely on so much luck and speed to be able to win.”

To be ridden by Craig Williams, Tron Bolt is the pick of the four. The Toronado colt had been set for the Guineas following his win in the Group 1 J J Atkins (1,600m) at Eagle Farm during the Queensland Winter Carnival in Brisbane.

“He’s a very talented colt with a Group 1 next to his name and his run in the (Group 1) Golden Rose (1,400m) was certainly a pass mark and he will appreciate stepping up to 1,600 metres,” said Waller.

“Being a J J Atkins winner, you hope they have enough speed to win a Golden Rose, but barrier draws and the like probably played a part, but this has been a target race for him.”

Central Europe, who will have James McDonald up, was a high-priced yearling that has been placed in three of his five starts but enters the Guineas a maiden.

The son of Frankel was given a little harder workout than his stablemates on Tuesday.

“We have to make sure he doesn’t get too fresh. He was very fresh in the Golden Rose, he led and went too quick,” said Waller.

“He can roll forward and maybe get a sit and conserve some energy, and being a son of Frankel, it is such an important race for him.”

Both Diameter and Somethings Burnin’ have raced at Caulfield previously finishing 1-2 in the Group 2 Stutt Stakes (1,600m) at Caulfield on Sept 27. Then ridden by McDonald and Damian Lane respectively, they have Jye McNeil and Ben Melham up this time.

“He is a very fit horse. He was placed in a Group 1 race as a two-year-old, so there’s a sense of timing there for a son of Brazen Beau, which means a lot to us,” said Waller of the Godolphin-owned Diameter.

“Somethings Burnin’ was narrowly beaten by Diameter the other day. He’ll have a gear change (lugging bit on) to give the rider a little more control and if he can conserve a little bit of energy early, he could make up the difference.

“It is a race that is so important to colts and a race that we pick out a long way in advance.”

It is another Sydney visitor who has been installed favourite (6-5), the recent Bjorn Baker-trained Golden Rose winner Warwoven. Winning partner Rachel King keeps the ride.

The second favourte (5-2) is the Trent Busuttin and Natalie Young-trained Blind Raise on account of his slashing win in the Group 3 Caulfield Guineas Prelude (1,400m) on Sept 19. Likewise, winning jockey Blake Shinn stays in the saddle on Saturday.

RACING AND SPORTS