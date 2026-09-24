Viking Leader can put rivals to the sword

Race 1 (1,200m)

(1) HERE COMES JOHNNY is consistent on the turf and is capable of winning a race like this.

(6) GREEN POINT is better on the grass. Should fight out the finish.

(2) ALESIAN BEAU is not reliable but could contest the finish.

(3) PRETTY BOY is capable of improvement back on the grass.

Race 2 (1,200m)

(1) STONE OF SCONE is probably at best on the turf. Can break the ice.

(3) STORM BALLET is clearly better than the local debut would suggest and could be a threat.

(9) TIPSY is also capable of scoring.

(7) AMONG THE WILLOWS has been consistent and could be in with a winning turn.

Race 3 (1,600m)

(1) KING VISERYS won well last time and has no problems with this distance, so could follow up. It is a competitive looking race.

(3) SHOW OFF can be a lively danger back on the grass.

(5) GARDEN SUN is better than his last run would suggest and could surprise.

(9) PARDON ME is often competitive. Do not leave out of calculations.

Race 4 (1,600m)

(2) ROCK ME MAMA showed improvement when quickening nicely last time. She does have an awkward draw but might just go one place better.

(11) GOLDEN MOMENT makes a local debut and could score.

(4) QONDANEKUKHANYENI has some fair form and should run well from a good draw.

(6) SABOTEUR has shown improvement of late but will need to prove she is as good on the grass.

Race 5 (1,400m)

(5) HOSPICES DE BEAUNE was only caught very late last time. Ridden with a bit more patience this time he could win over a suitable course and distance.

(8) CHEERFUL CHARLIE B and (9) SILENT TRIGGER are both capable of scoring when in the right mood and must be respected as well.

(1) CHARLIE MALONE has not run on the grass for some time now but did attract betting support last time and could surprise.

Race 6 (1,400m)

(2) STOKESY has been very good on the Polytrack of late. He has also won on the grass. He gets the vote to score.

(5) SUSURRANDO remains in good form and must be included in all bets.

(6) BLAME IT ON ME is in good shape and can be a threat yet again.

(8) RUSH GREEN was impressive last time but is trying the grass for the first time.

Race 7 (1,400m)

(2) ALL SYSTEMS GO is unbeaten in two starts on the surface and is clearly a danger.

(1) MERCANTOUR completed all three legs last season but was no match for that rival last time. He can go one place better.

(3) GUY GIBSON and (4) MR FOX have a few lengths to find on Mercantour but can get involved with the finish.

Race 8 (1,200m)

(1) KWAGGA BLITZ was nailed on the line over this track and trip on debut. He does have to give weight to all his rivals but can score.

(3) OLAF THE STOUT returned after a gelding operation and is talented, so must be respected.

(2) RHYTHM is consistent and clearly capable of being a threat yet again.

(10) DIAMOND MAKER can also get involved with the finish.

Race 9 (1,200m)

(3) ONE PEPPER was due to run on Sept 21 but was scratched due to a rain-interrupted preparation. He was unlucky last run and should make amends barring a first timer ‘springer’.

(6) MAJOR LEAGUE improved nicely second time out. The step-up in trip will suit and he will be a threat.

(9) GOOD OMEN is struggling to shed his maiden but is never far back. He could finally crack it with a claiming apprentice up.

(4) THE JUDGE was run off his feet last run but has done well in two local starts. Money chance.

Race 10 (1,400m)

(2) BLUE LAGOON made a promising local debut over shorter but comes with solid Cape form and should be involved in the finish.

(5) GREEK HERITAGE won well at second time of asking and looks progressive off a handy galloping weight.

(6) SHOWGIRL has had two runs back from a lengthy break. She is lightly raced and definitely one to include in all exotics.

(4) THOUGHT CONTROL bids for a hat-trick of wins this time on the turf. She got a five-point raise in the handicap for her last win but Adam Azzie has declared promising 4kg claimer Elrico Sesingi.

Race 11 (1,400m)

(2) VIKING LEADER surprised in the Grade 3 Gatecrasher Stakes beating subsequent Grade 1 runner-up and Hong Kong-bound Kazenoyoni. He then took a break but could have too much class. If he repeats his last run, he wins.

(6) KLEIN KAROO has hardly put a foot wrong since arriving in KZN. Both recent wins have been over this distance but both on the Poly. He should be competitive.

(5) NORDIC CHIEF is over his best course and distance and seldom runs a bad race. Should the top two fail, he will be right there.

(7) CLAW has been improving steadily and was narrowly beaten last run on this course. He gets the benefit of a 4kg claimer.

Race 12 (1,200m)

(6) BANFF has had two outings for his new stable and has not been far back. He takes on slightly weaker and could feature.

(2) BEST OF ALL is way better than his last run. He is lightly raced and looks smart.

(1) MAGIC SURPRISE did not have things go his way last time but was finishing well. Should feature from inside draw.

(5) MPHAKA is in mustard form and has won over course and distance recently. He is slowly creeping up the handicap but should be competitive.

Race 13 (1,600m)

(8) RED DAWN comes with some useful Cape form although he has been sliding in the handicap. The blinkers are back on and he should go close to winning.

(9) TWOCANTANGO has been a little disappointing of late but back on the turf over a suitable trip, he rates a strong chance.

(1) HEAVEN’S WILL has the best of the draw and a light weight and should be competitive.

(5) SOHO CELEBRITY takes on males but made a fair handicap debut and has a money chance.

Race 14 (1,600m)

(3) RAHHABBA has hardly put a foot wrong since arriving in KZN. Her recent form has been over further but she has won over the distance. Should be competitive.

(8) KUBU is lightly raced and has had a short break. She was close-up behind Rahhabba when they last met and there should not be much between them again.

(7) MISS TWINKLE is lightly raced. The stable is always cautious but is in good form. Miss Twinkle can follow up.

(4) SWIATEK may just have needed his first local start and a win will not be unexpected.

Race 15 (1,600m)

(2) NEXT OF KIN won well over course and distance last time. The form has been franked with the consistent (5) ZAGREB winning next time out.

(4) RED MOUNTAIN showed signs of coming to hand last start. Not the easiest to follow but will go close on his day.

There will be a pace on as (3) GARDENER’S PRIDE is a solid front-runner and if allowed to get away he will be dangerous.

Race 16 (2,200m)

(13) TUNGUSKA has the widest draw but that should not count for much over this trip. Ricky Maingard’s gelding has come good of late and can follow up.

(4) DAY TWO has been in good form of late. His last run was on Poly but prior to that he was close-up to Tunguska over track and trip.

(3) NO PRESSURE has won his last two but both were on the Poly. Place claims.

(1) MIKE’S MAZARIN needed his last run and now steps up to a more suitable trip. Watch.