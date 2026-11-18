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Dead-heaters in peak form at Sungai Besi trials, as are Royal Warrior, Navarre Prince

The judge could not split Variant (Suriya Arunsalam, inside) and Pacific Platino (Wong Chin Chuen) in the first barrier trial at Sungai Besi on Nov 17.

Two tight finishes and a runaway winner lit up the morning on Nov 17 when five trials were run off at the Selangor Turf Club.

Right from the get-go, die-hard racegoers having their morning coffee in the stands at Sungai Besi were treated to some interesting hit-outs.

The times returned were not spectacular, but there was a reason. The turf track on the morning was rated “yielding” and therefore not made for any of those sub-60sec runs over the 1,000m.

Still, hats off to Variant, Pacific Platino, Royal Warrior and Navarre Prince for not allowing the wet underfoot conditions to throw a damper on their performances.

Variant and Pacific Platino set the tone when they dead-heated in the opening trial.

After Pacific Platino (Wong Chin Chuen) was joined by Winning Symphony (Johari Kamaruddin) up front, Variant (Suriya Arunsalam) came off his third spot to draw level with the leaders at the 300m.

From there Winning Symphony dropped off leaving the fighting duo to battle it out to the line where they could not be split.

An Invader six-year-old Australian-bred who has been in Malaysia since Feb 19, 2024, Variant has – aside from that disaster on Nov 7 when he stood rooted at the gates – been an honest horse to have in the yard.

He has won three races from his 36 starts and has been on the board on 14 other occasions.

On the strength of Variant’s trial, which was by order of the racing stewards, he looks set to redeem himself when Aloysius next decides to send him to the races.

Pacific Platino has yet to make his Malaysian racing debut, but could be a revelation for trainer Charles Leck when he makes his bow.

The D’Argento four-year-old gelding’s Australian record of one win and two placings in three starts as a two-year-old does augur well, too.

All of those races were on tracks around Adelaide in South Australia and his win came in an 1,100m sprint on June 8.

Then known as Platino, Pacific Platino was having a starting stall test, which he passed.

In the second trial, Royal Warrior (Jackson Low Kang Cheng) came from fourth at the 300m mark to collar runaway leader Gong De (Jose de Souza) in the shadows of the winning post. The official margin was a nose.

Prepared by Nick Selvan, Royal Warrior is coming along nicely and that showing at his first trial spoke volumes of his ability.

Then there was Navarre Prince (Wong), who was simply humming when he took his trial by a massive five lengths, clocking 1min 01.34sec for the trip. He too, will be something to watch at his debut.

In the second of two trials on the sand track, Ocean Jupiter (Ruzaini Supien) made it look simple when, taking the widest route home, he handed his rivals a two-length defeat.

On the sand, where slower times are expected, he clocked 1min 03.24sec.

Trained by Ananthen Kuppan, Ocean Jupiter has been entered for the Class 5A (1,400m) on Nov 22.

Right now he seems to be in good order and a sixth success will not come as too big a surprise.

brian@sph.com.sg