Under Focus can get into the spotlight

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Newcastle colt is just a one-time winner but could be the dark horse in the Golden Rose

The Kris Lees-trained Under Focus (Tyler Schiller) scoring his only win in five starts in the Keeneland Breeders' Cup Handicap (1,100m) at Randwick on March 25.

SYDNEY – If Under Focus can get the start of his race right in the A$1 million (S$900,000) Group 1 Golden Rose (1,400m) at Rosehill, jockey Dylan Gibbons is adamant the colt can play a hand in the finish.

The Too Darn Hot three-year-old made his task tough when he was slow away in the Group 2 Run To The Rose (1,200m) on Sept 12, but was doing his best work late to grab third behind Warwoven and St Gotthard, both of whom he reopposes on Sept 26.

Before that, the Newcastle sprinter finished midfield from an outside draw in the Listed Rosebud (1,100m) at Rosehill on Aug 15. From a low gate in four this time round, Gibbons believes he is a major contender.

“First-up the draw cost him but he ran well,” said Gibbons, son of popular Newcastle jockey Andrew Gibbons.

“The other day he just sat down as the gates opened, but he was probably going to end up in that spot no matter what.

“When they backed the speed off, it was going to be hard to win. But I thought the fact he was able to go past a horse like Central Europe and make up two lengths on St Gotthard, that’s probably as good as he could have done from that position.

“From that alley, if he can jump a bit better and execute, there’s no reason why he can’t be in the top three.”

A 10-1 chance, Under Focus has favourite Guest House drawn immediately to his outside and Gibbons concedes the latter is the benchmark.

But the Golden Slipper winner’s slightly unorthodox preparation in coming straight to the race off his first-up Group 3 San Domenico Stakes (1,100m) win at Rosehill on Aug 29, and the fact that like Under Focus, he has not been tested over 1,400m, has Gibbons hoping to expose a chink in his armour.

“He’s had to take an untraditional route, so he’s a keen horse going second-up into a 1,400,” said Gibbons.

“He’s obviously the one to beat, but there are a few little things there that aren’t ideal for him.

“If that gets him a bit fired up, or the tempo’s not strong enough for him, it might just ruffle his feathers a little bit.

“But he has put the writing on the wall first-up, so he’ll get the respect he deserves.

“With my bloke, he’s been racing against the other ones, and I feel he’s on terms with them.”

Under Focus, who won only once in five starts, in a two-year-old handicap at Randwick on March 25, is prepared by Gibbons’ former boss, leading Newcastle handler Kris Lees.

Both are chasing their first win in the stallion-making race.

The pair have already combined for success at the highest level with Kalapour in the 2024 Group 1 Tancred Stakes (2,400m), one of two Group 1 wins for Gibbons. The other one was Explosive Jack for trainers Ciaron Maher and David Eustace (now based in Hong Kong) in the 2023 Sydney Cup.

Lees believes Under Focus has had the right campaign.

“We’ve been really happy with his two return runs,” said Lees.

“Obviously, just stepping a little slow in the Run To The Rose was costly but he worked home well.

“He’s come through it nicely. I’m really happy with where he’s at.” RACING AND SPORTS