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Race 1 (1,000m)

(6) FUTUROLOGIST showed vast improvement last week and with further progress expected he could make all the running.

(3) INDESTRUCTABLE was a let-down last time when choking up. He could bounce back.

(2) CHIM CHIM CHEREE could be a surprise winner if she shows her best side.

(1) SPIRIT OF FUN makes her debut. She is a Canford Cliffs filly, so watch the betting.

Race 2 (1,800m)

(2) WAIT FOR ME clearly won with something in hand last time and can double up on that.

(3) ROCK ME MAMA did not show her best last week but is capable of a strong finish when at her best and could be a threat.

(5) STREISAND showed some improvement last time and could make the frame.

(1) BACK FROM WAR ran well on local debut and could have more to offer this time around.

Race 3 (1,400m)

(9) NTIBINDI is clearly better than she showed on local debut. She can bounce back and beat these rivals.

(10) HOT BLOODED arrives for this after a good performance and has claims at a victory.

(2) APPLES AND TEA has been consistent of late. Not out of it.

(3) MISS HONEY BEE and (6) PRETTY BOY are also capable of making the frame.

Race 4 (1,400m)

(1) BLOOD OF EDEN has run better than her form suggests on the Polytrack. Turf will suit better.

(9) QONDANEKUKHANYENI is in very good form but does have a tricky draw.

(11) RED BIRCH has claims.

(14) CHRONICLESOFNANIA is also badly drawn but does pack a strong finish when in the right mood and is not out of it.

Race 5 (1,800m)

(6) TRICKLE CHARGE is still learning. She does quicken nicely and could prove a bit better than these rivals.

(2) REDLIGHT LANE is clearly a lot better than her last run and could be a threat with Craig Zackey riding her.

(3) CAMDEN SQUARE seems better than her last run and should contest the finish.

(1) DEE DEE’S DELIGHT has only been modest of late but is capable of earning some money.

Race 6 (1,600m)

(2) ASINANTANGA is not reliable but from a good draw, can win over this course and distance.

(7) PLAY ACT is back in form. Could be ready to score.

(8) SHOW OFF and (9) FLASH LIGHTNING are both in good form and can threaten.

Race 7 (1,000m)

(4) U S RANGER did not show his best last time. He could be at his very best over this minimum distance.

(2) CRUISE CONTROL did not show his usual pace when outrun late last time. He has a very good record this course and distance but gives a lot of weight away to these rivals.

(3) ANUSCHKA’S WORLD is consistent and should fight out the finish once again.

(1) DANISH DYNAMITE is very speedy but will have company from the jump.

Race 8 (1,200m)

(3) RULES OF CONDUCT showed improvement last time and could win a race like this.

Trainer Dean Smith is clearly a danger to the selection with both (2) MADRA RUA and (4) MAKE BELIEVE in very good form.

(5) Force Publique can be included in the calculations.

Race 9 (1,200m)

(4) GREY EAGLE returned from a gelding in fine form and could follow up but this is a tougher task.

(1) POINTER has not been disgraced in her two starts on the Polytrack of late and could like this course and distance.

(7) WORLDY and (6) DEFINITELY YES are all in good shape and capable of scoring.

Race 10 (1,200m)

(4) HARRY’S HER NAME found some market support on debut but was all at sea. She switches to the Poly. She can be a contender second-up in an open maiden event.

(3) EASTERN GLOW disappointed in the soft ground last run after showing improved form in blinkers. The Poly should suit.

(9) PEACH MELBA is seldom far back. She drops in trip and ran a fair race in an Open Maiden last time.

(7) LITTLE LOLLITA has been improving slowly and her best form has come on the Poly.

Race 11 (1,000m)

(5) CLEAN SWEEP comes from a very much in-form stable and has shown up well in two starts on the grass. If he handles the Poly he will be a big runner.

(4) SEED SEEKER has not been out since December last year and has had a change of stable. However, his Highveld form was solid and if anywhere near his best, he could take a power of beating.

(1) QUERARISTINYFERARI is one of the soundest horses around and has her fifth run in two months. She has been knocking at the door and from the best of the draw she can feature against the males.

(3) RUN GEORGE RUN has improved at his last two and with a 4kg claimer up, he is a danger.

Race 12 (1,000m)

(5) MOJO MAN is bidding to break his string of four seconds and should be competitive again.

(6) UNITED NATION is back on his preferred surface. Ignore his last efforts.

(7) TIGER CODY goes well course and distance. Will be competitive.

(9) BISON WARRIOR does not have the best of draws and looks held by the aforementioned pair.

Race 13 (2,000m)

(4) CUBA LIBRE is lightly raced but has improved with each outing. This trip should suit.

(7) CLOSE ENCOUNTER showed up well in his local debut over the trip and should be a factor.

(3) ALL ABOUT ME enjoys the Poly and the step-up in trip suits.

(1) JUDICIARY has come down in the handicap but one of his best runs has been over track and trip.

Race 14 (2,000m)

(1) HEAVENLY MAFIA has been knocking on the door. Steps up in trip and is a strong contender.

(11) SATELLITE WORLD was much improved second time out for her new stable.

Veteran (5) FINE ADMIRAL has slowly been coming down in the ratings but has been consistent.

(10) SPECIAL GLAMOUR can do better than her local debut when starting favourite.

Race 15 (1,600m)

(11) SON OF RAFEEF has been a little disappointing and does have a wide draw but he is down in the handicap to what looks to be a more competitive mark.

(3) GREEN MILE loves the Poly and is never far back.

(12) RED DAWN has shown up well in both local starts and now takes to the Poly.

(10) DAPPER has a say.

Race 16 (1,400m)

(2) SIBERIAN WINTER has the benefit of a good draw and her last win was over course and distance.

(12) SPIRIT OF SHIMLA has drawn the worst but has only been unplaced twice in 14 starts.

(6) PERIWINKLE was disappointing at her last run. Both of her last two have been in the soft. May like the switch to Poly.

(5) AMC ROY’S FANTASY had smart juvenile form. The drop back in trip could suit.

Race 17 (1,200m)

(3) THINGAMABOB has dropped in the handicap. From a handy draw she should be competitive.

(1) ETHEREAL VIEW goes well on the Poly and will be competitive from the best of the draw.

(7) KALI BWANA has been close-up at her last two. With a senior rider aboard she will be a factor.

Consistent (6) GRUE OF ICE deserves a fourth win but was bumped up four pounds after her last start.