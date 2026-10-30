True Rebel out to silence the doubters

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True Rebel (Blake Shinn) landing the Group 2 Golf Vase (2,040m) at Flemington on Oct 24. Trainer Danny O’Brien’s three-year-old gelding backs up in the Group 1 Victoria Derby (2,500m) at Flemington on Oct 31.

1 Cormier

Sydney visitor who is bred to get the trip. Hung on for third in Group 1 over 2,000m at Randwick on Oct 24. Racing well at Group level and will again give a great sight.

2 Stormy Marco

Got too far back when settled last in Group 1 over 2,000m at Randwick on Oct 24. Finished off okay for fourth. Does have ability and is ready for this trip.

3 True Rebel

Excellent strike rate with two wins, a second and a third from his four starts. Settled midfield and had the perfect run for ½-length win in Group 2 over 2,040m at Flemington on Oct 24. Hard to beat again.

4 King Snitz

Is aiming for three wins in a row after 2,000m maiden win and then Group 3 over 2,000m victory at Caulfield when raced handy and engaged in two-horse war to score by a half head. Can win again.

5 Murshidi

Well-bred Maurice gelding who came off two minor places to win the Listed Geelong Classic (2,200m) when joined in 500m from home when five-wide. Distance not a factor.

6 Vallice

Just went down to King Snitz in Group 3 over 2,000m at Caulfield on Oct 17. Can give plenty to chase.

7 Skua

Was brave in defeat when went forward and led in Group 2 over 2,040m at Flemington. Went down by ½ length to True Rebel at big odds. Can give another big sight.

8 Cignetti

Has been third at last two starts, one at 1,800m and the other over 2,000m when was sound to line to be beaten 0.16L in three-way finish. Should handle rise to 2,500m.

9 Icy You

Settled forward and then led when the Geelong Classic lacked tempo. Fought on strongly when tackled for 0.25L second to Murshidi. Worth keeping safe.

10 True Tone

Finished 1L third in Geelong Classic. Did not have the best of luck in closing stages when tightened for room. Worth another chance.

11 Hierarchy

Scratched.

12 Written Empire

Went forward and raced handy but keenly in Group 2 over 2,040m at Flemington on Oct 24 to finish 3.33L sixth to True Rebel. No match in the straight but just held ground. Needs to lift.

13 Russian Rock

Has been thereabouts in past couple, including 4.41L fourth in Group 3 over 2,000m at Caulfield behind King Snitz when failed to quicken. Worth another chance.

14 Cold Shower

Has a win and a third from three starts. Likes to race handy and all three races have been at 2,000m and beyond. Failed to finish race off in Geelong Classic for 4.46L sixth. Others better.

15 King Winston

Is still a maiden after four races. No match for True Rebel in Group 2 over 2,040m at Flemington when 3.27L fifth at big odds. Battled okay without being a threat.

16 Quick Finish

Has won her past three and progressed through the ranks well to claim Group 3 over 2,000m at Caulfield last start, but this is tougher against the boys.

17 Meet The Prince

Best efforts in his five races were finishing second at past two, including 1L from the winner in 2,100m maiden at Echuca on Oct 19. This is a massive rise in class.

18 Locked In (Reserve)

Three wins up to 2,600m. Faded badly last start in 2,200m at Hanshin. Still chasing a win after three attempts in maiden class and then in Geelong Classic when he finished ninth. Prefer others.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club