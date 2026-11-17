Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Race 1 (1,000m)

(13) STORM THE CAPITOL was heavily supported in the market on debut. Unfortunately, the race did not work out for him up the lane and he was beaten just under six lengths by African Wild Dog at Durbanville on Oct 4. Tongue tie on, and top jockey Richard Fourie stays on. Watch for sharp improvement.

(7) NANNIE GOLD should be cherry-ripe for this race. She is super consistent, and her form is very good.

(9) IN THE AIR TONIGHT has been rested for 77 days. Last ran fourth to Stealth on Sept 2. He will be right there in the finish late.

(5) ITS COMING HOME showed good improvement from his first run into his second run. He will be doing some good work late.

Race 2 (1,200m)

(3) MADE IN CHELSEA quickened up smartly to win a good race at Kenilworth on Nov 1. The yard thinks highly of this gelding, he can absolutely win again.

(1) MARSEILLES has been rested and gelded. He last ran third to Kelp Forest at Durbanville on Sept 2. If he does not need the run after a short break, he will be super competitive in this field.

(6) PREMIER WINTER won his maiden in good style on Oct 17. The cheek pieces stay on, he will be in it for a long way. Watch him closely in this field.

(5) ULEZ CAMERA stayed on well for fourth behind All About Al last time. Top jockey Andrew Fortune gets the ride, include him in all bets.

Race 3 (1,400m)

(10) LANDMAN was gelded on Sept 28. He did not have much luck in the running from a bad draw last time. The blinkers have been removed. In hope that he finds himself in a good position from a tricky draw, he will go very close to winning this race.

(9) DARK PASSENGER was heavily supported in the market when finishing third behind Rain In France at Durbanville on Oct 21. That run may have come a touch soon for him. If the race works out for him from a tricky draw, he will make them all work for victory.

(3) SNOW SNIPER has run two excellent races in succession. He will love the step-up in trip to 1,400m. Include him in all bets.

(12) ONE SPIRIT just needed his run back after a long break on Oct 21. He stayed on well to finish second to Navigation. Will be much fitter going into this race, and will run on strongly.

Race 4 (1,950m)

(5) ROMAN ROMANCE finished like a train for second behind Cloudy Day on Oct 14. She will love the step-up in trip to 1,950m. On her last run, she will be very hard to beat.

(8) SIGN OF SPRING stayed on well for second to Gimme Perfect on Oct 28. She will be running on strongly late.

(6) SPARKLING SKY ran a much better race last time. She was beaten just over two lengths by Quiet Place. Her form is consistent; she will run a big race again.

(4) ELUSIVE PROFIT looks to be the best of the rest. Top jockey Keagan de Melo gets the ride. She will be given every chance from a neat draw.

Race 5 (1,950m)

(7) TRIP TO CAMELOT stayed on well for third behind Dubbelosix last time, first-up from a long break. He will be much fitter going into this race, and will love the step-up in trip to 1,950m. Hard to beat.

(4) WORLD FIRST will be cherry-ripe for this race. He ran just over eight lengths behind Miami Summer in the Listed Settlers Trophy on Sept 26. On his best form, he will be competitive at a decent price.

(2) GLENALMOND never runs a bad race. He stayed on strongly for second behind Fort Liam on Oct 21. He will be right there from a neat draw.

(9) WHO IS SHE must have a good place chance, even though she takes on the boys.

Race 6 (1,600m)

(8) DALEY PARK powered away from his field impressively on Oct 7. He has lots of ability. If he finds himself in a good position turning for home, he will be hard to beat.

(4) NAVIGATION won his maiden well at Durbanville on Oct 21, first-up from a long rest and gelding. Step-up in trip to 1,600m suits. He can easily win again from a good draw.

(9) SOSSUSVLEI disappointed terribly last time. He was beaten just under six lengths by Havoc on Oct 28. If he bounces back to his best form, he will be right there in the finish late.

(7) WARRIOR OF DESTINY was gelded on Sept 28. He ran a great race behind Scottish Links on Sept 23. Watch him closely.

Race 7 (1,400m)

(4) CLARK GRISWOLD could be the value play in this tricky race. He was a well-backed fourth to Dubbelosix last time. There will be no excuses for this gelding from a good draw. If the speed is on early, he will be powering home late.

(7) KING’S QUEST caught the eye late behind Ireland Forever on Oct 21, first-up after a long break. He loves the 1,400m. If the gaps open at the right time, he will go close to winning from a tricky draw.

(6) UNCLE SAM has been rested and gelded. Last ran fourth to Aquae Calidae in the Grade 3 Langerman on June 27. If he does not need the run badly, he will be right there in the finish late.

(5) TIME OF OUR LIVES could sneak into the places on his best form.

Race 8 (1,000m)

(9) PEACE OF MIND won impressively at Kenilworth on Nov 7. She was given three points for that good win last time. There is absolutely no doubt that she can win again.

(2) TURN TO THE LAW stayed on well for fourth to Axis Power on Oct 17. She was drawn badly on that occasion, and it was her first run in the Western Cape. She will be just off the speed early, and she will be running on strongly late. Watch her closely.

(6) AFRICAN KINGFISHER won her maiden well at Durbanville on Oct 21. This is undoubtedly a stronger race for her, but she looks progressive. Include her in all bets.

(5) BLACK ERIKA won well on Oct 4. She was given two points for that victory. The yard is in great form. She has a good place chance in this field.