This Or That should be a clear choice in the lucky last

Race 1 (1,300m)

(5) RUNGSTEDLAND has been runner-up in her last three starts and is overdue a first success. This is her first taste of the Polytrack.

(2) J LORDI has improved of late and can be involved in the finish.

(3) ROCKING IN RIO has only been modest so far but returns from a break and the gelding operation can make dramatic improvement.

(4) AMERICAN GEM seems to like grass better but can earn some money in a race of this nature.

Race 2 (1,600m)

(1) BAI YULU makes her local debut and she would not be a surprise winner.

(2) MADE TO MEASURE is threatening to score a first win but does appear a difficult ride to actually win with.

(3) BURNING DESIRE showed improvement last time and could go one place better.

(4) KIM KAY should contest the finish.

Race 3 (2,000m)

(2) HAT MONTERA does not always show her best side. She did just need the run in a better race last time and has won for this apprentice, so gets the vote to score.

(1) GINGER DELIGHT is at her best on the Polytrack and is clearly better than her last run.

(3) ROYAL MISSY has not been disgraced in her last two starts and is not out of it.

(4) FLIGHT DISPLAY is better than her last run shows and can bounce back and be a threat.

Race 4 (2,000m)

(4) SABRAGE is improving and may well complete a hat-trick but this is a tougher task.

(5) HOODWINKED did his best work late last time and could be ready for a winning turn.

(9) SIXTYZERO receives weight from her rivals and might be dangerous.

(2) HOLLANDIA BAKKERIJ has some fair form and is not out of it.

Race 5 (1,400m)

Trainer Alan Greeff and the returning Richard Fourie hold a decent hand in the last four races on this card.

(4) TRAVEL MASTER has had some solid wins of late. New front-running tactics were tried and he has thrived.

(3) PRINCE FLORIAN is not an easy ride but is course and distance suited and should be included in all bets.

(6) HOSPICES DE BEAUNE is also capable of getting into the mix.

(2) PALANCAR showed his best side with a good win last time and may follow up.

Race 6 (1,400m)

The two-year-old form from last season will be tested in this event.

(1) FIRST OFFICER was a couple of lengths behind the leading two-year-colts last season. On these runs, he could score.

(2) SUSURRANDO has improved this year and should be a threat once again.

(4) GIVETHATMANABELLS was a well-supported, easy winner of his latest start and must be respected for that.

(6) EUGENIUS and (7) KING VISERYS have all done enough of late to suggest they can make the frame.

Race 7 (1,400m)

(5) NEW DAY looked an unlucky loser last time. She had a difficult draw and although not well drawn she looks ready to recoup any losses for that defeat.

(3) MIDNIGHT MUSIC showed improvement last time and could go one place better.

(8) SABOTEUR is a recent maiden winner that could have more to offer.

(9) LILAC SNOW makes a local debut and could shine.

Race 8 (1,200m)

(3) THIS OR THAT impressed in her debut win. She did not show the same level of form trying the Polytrack but could recoup losses.

(1) MYSTICAL BUTTERFLY is well drawn this time, so a better run can be expected.

(2) MOSCOW MISS needed her last run and can bounce back to be a real threat to these rivals.

(8) WHIRLYBIRD and (11) VOORSMAAKIE are two others to consider.