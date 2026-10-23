The Ultimate King is fresh and ready to rule again

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Race 1 (1,600m)

(7) STORM CYCLONE was an unlucky third when improving over this trip in KZN last time and will not need to make a great deal of further progress to make a winning Highveld debut.

(3) CAPABILITY BROWN should have more to offer with the experience of an introductory outing to count on, while (5) MADRID need only confirm the improvement of his last start to have a say in the outcome.

(2) POGINI GREINE has the form and experience to make his presence felt too.

Race 2 (2,000m)

(2) WHATWILLBEWILLBE caught the eye when staying on to finish third in his first start for the yard and on the evidence of that performance this extended trip should suit.

However, a big threat will likely come from the lightly raced (1) CLAIRWOOD BREEZE whose form and consistency stand him in good stead. Would not surprise if he stakes his claim in this.

(4) GUS ON THE BUS and (3) SIVAJI have less scope for improvement but they sure have the form and experience to trouble the selection.

Race 3 (2,000m)

(2) THE ULTIMATE KING returns from a layoff but runs well fresh and is distance suited.

(3) ALADDIN’S LAMP would have tightened up with the benefit of a 1,600m season pipe-opener and this extended trip will be more to his liking.

The classy (1) MAIN DEFENDER is favourably treated by the conditions but is better suited to a shorter distance.

(5) INDIAN OCEAN was caught late when second in a minor feature over 2,200m last time and is weighted to be competitive off an unchanged mark with blinkers refitted.

Race 4 (1,000m)

(3) PERFECT SKY is favourably treated by the conditions, and could have the edge with the benefit of a recent comeback outing under her belt.

(2) ALPINE JET and (1) TRAJANUS are smart sprinters with low mileage. Both are weighted to be competitive after long absences.

(6) MOLTEN ROCK has shown enough to hold her own in this company under bottom weight.

Race 5 (2,400m)

(6) GOLDEN WARRIOR bounced back to form (was well supported and rightly so) when second off his current rating with blinkers refitted last time, so a repeat of that performance off the same mark with the headgear retained could suffice.

His conqueror Utsaah more than franked that form by winning subsequently, beating (3) EUPHRATES and (7) SAMUEL SHARPE as well as hard-knocker (1) FUTUREWOLFF who has earning potential and commands respect.

Race 6 (1,160m)

(4) OCEAN MISTRESS was placed at Grade 2 level during a promising juvenile campaign and acquitted herself admirably well in defeat from awkward alleys in back-to-back Grade 2 events at Hollywoodbets Greyville late last season. She is unbeaten over course and distance, is open to improvement as a 3yo and is probably better than rated, so it could pay to follow her progress.

She will be tested by the maturing (3) LOST FOR WORDS who will strip fitter for the run and should have more to offer after an encouraging comeback second. Include in calculations.

(5) WINTER IN AUCKLAND and (1) CAPTAIN SELVIE are also course-and-distance suited and capable of making their presence felt.

Race 7 (1,160m)

(5) MATINEE quickened in the manner of a smart sort when making a winning debut over 1,000m at the Vaal on Oct 8 and she is open to any amount of improvement over the extra 160m with that experience to count on.

(4) LOVE NOT WAR has shown enough to trouble the selection, especially from her favourable inside barrier.

Last-start winners (7) GO GUCCI GO and (3) GREENANDGOLD are other improving sorts with the means to have a say in the outcome.

Race 8 (1,160m)

(1) STAGGERWING is 0.5kg better off for that 0.50-length beating by (3) MINERVA FAE but has had the benefit of a recent comeback run which could give her the edge over Minerva Fae who confirmed the promise of her debut second by winning her last start over a similar trip on this track.

Like those rivals, debut scorer (4) STEEL AND SATIN and fellow last-start winner (5) AMADIOO are open to any amount of improvement. There is a high likelihood they will make their presence felt.

Race 9 (1,160m)

Sparingly raced (2) MAJOR ARCANA was an eye-catching second over 1,200m at a higher level last time when resuming after a break, so could be hard to beat in this grade, even off a one-point higher mark, if building that comeback effort.

(4) WILLOW CHARM has done nothing wrong in his last three starts, with one win and two seconds. He is in good form and could acquit himself competitively.

(9) SURREAL SONG is favourably positioned in the stalls and should have a role to play.

(10) Time Will Tell has hit around the mark of late and is not to be underestimated.