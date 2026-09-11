The Last Duke to bounce back in easier affair

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Race 1 (1,450m)

(2) STEEL PIER deserves to get his head in front after back-to-back recent seconds and will not have to improve by a lot to open his account.

(4) KWAITO has shown enough to pose a threat and remains open to improvement over this extended trip.

(1) ELISA MBALI has the form and experience to make her presence felt. Highveld newcomer (5) CLOSE ENCOUNTER is another with scope for improvement, so has to be respected.

Race 2 (2,000m)

Distance-suited (3) GUERILLA WARFARE has maintained his form and consistency at a higher level off this mark.

Emphatic last-start winner (2) ITSNOWORNEVER rises in class under a six-point penalty.

(8) ROSY LEMON and (4) UTSAAH are also weighted to be competitive against their male rivals. Include in calculations.

Race 3 (1,600m)

(2) GALLIC VICTOR has been narrowly beaten in both Highveld appearances, the latest over this distance off his current mark, and a repeat of that effort could suffice to see him bounce back.

However, a bigger threat could come from (3) SANDS OF VALHALLA who is open to any amount of improvement over this extended trip on his 3YO debut.

(1) TOP FLOOR is held on that form but will strip fitter, so should get closer.



(6) KNOWMORE and stable companion (4) PALACE ATTACK have the form and experience to also make their presence felt. Keep safe.

Race 4 (1,450m)

(1) PRESSONREGARDLESS is course-and-distance suited but concedes chunks of weight to all.

(2) KENSAL GREEN is a filly who remains competitive against male opposition, despite carrying penalties for last-start victories.

(3) KING HARALD boasts solid form credentials at this level and is also weighted to have a say in the outcome.

(5) PRETTY PERSUASIVE is another filly to watch.

Race 5 (1,200m)

Competitive 3YO handicap.

(3) GIMME A FIREBALL confirmed the promise of his 1,000m debut with a dominant KZN maiden victory as a 2YO over this trip. The form of that race has worked out well, so it could pay to follow his progress.

(2) KUDIKARAN was third at Grade 1 level as a juvenile, so is best kept safe after an excusable comeback outing.

On the form of an earlier meeting, (4) RIVERA is better off (1) BISOU BISOU who was second in a Grade 2 for 2YOs when last seen at the races, though.

Race 6 (1,200m)

(1) STATUS SYMBOL can bounce back to his best. The latter made no impression from a wide draw in a 2YO Grade 2 at the end of last season, but was not beaten far in his first outing after a gelding operation and remains open to improvement from gate No 1.

(5) LITTLE BOY BLUE was backed to make a winning Highveld and stable debut over track and trip at this level last week, and he could make amends with any improvement off an unchanged mark.

The experienced (3) DRIVELIKEAMASTER, along with debut winner (7) RECKLESS ABANDON could be anything. They have both shown promise and they have to be respected.

Race 7 (1,200m)

(3) THE LAST DUKE was not at his best in a recent Listed event over track and trip but should fare better in this line-up off a two-point lower mark.

Top-weight (1) PRECOCIOUS has thrived on the Highveld and should be competitive on favourable terms, though she may be better over a shorter trip.

Joint best-weighted (6) BRIGHT AND BRAZEN is ideally course-and-distance suited, so should have a role to play.



(5) PUMPKIN PIE and (8) NEVER NEVER LAND carry five-point penalties for last-start victories, but are not taken lightly on their reappearances.

Race 8 (1,450m)

(5) HOT CHOICE confirmed the promise of her debut second over 1,160m by winning as she liked over 1,400m when last seen. The formline has since been boosted by another two subsequent winners from that race. She can improve further and will probably prove better than rated, so it should pay to follow her progress.

A major threat to the selection may come from consistent hard-knocker (4) UBERMENSCH, who has dropped to a competitive mark.

Older filly (6) JACK’S LEGACY fits a similar profile and should have a role to play, too.

(2) QUEVANO and (3) FISH HAWK are not the worst and have earning potential, too.