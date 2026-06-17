Ten Bob Tony shocks at 50-1 in Royal Ascot opener

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Rare Ballydoyle boilover in King Charles III, Bow Echo keeps going in St James’s Palace

Kieran Shoemark riding Ten Bob Tony to win the Queen Anne Stakes at Royal Ascot on June 16, 2026.

The little-known Ten Bob Tony sprang a 50-1 shock in the opening race at England’s Royal Ascot on June 16.

Dropped out to last in the small nine-horse field of the £800,000 (S$1.38 million) Group 1 Queen Anne Stakes, Ten Bob Tony (Kieran Shoemark) and his distinctive white face loomed as an imminent threat on the outside before storming home to beat More Thunder (Tom Marquand) by a ½-length.

After dictating terms for Godolphin and trainer Charlie Appleby at a steady clip from the off, 7-2 second favourite Opera Ballo (Billy Loughnane) hung on for third place another head away.

Most expected he would finish behind his Godolphin stablemate and 9-4 favourite Notable Speech (William Buick) but the latter was a beaten horse at the furlong pole, finishing a disappointing sixth where he had been parked for most of the 1,600m journey.

Ten Bob Tony is the longest-priced horse to win the Queen Anne since Garrick at 50-1 in 1950 for a milestone witnessed by Britain’s King Charles III and Queen Camilla in the stands.

The Night Of Thunder five-year-old’s fifth career win comes off the back of his Group 3 success in the Tattenham Corner Stakes (1,400m) at Epsom on June 6.

“It’s funny. He just travelled into it so easy,” said Shoemark, who was also aboard at the Epsom victory.

“I didn’t think we were going overly quick either, didn’t feel there was a pace collapse. He really cruised into it, he’s a pretty smart horse.

“We wanted to ride him to run well today and he is clearly in great form.

“He’s thriving, his win at Epsom I thought was pretty good, but he’s taking a step forward again.

“He’s just in a good frame of mind. He’s danced a lot of the dances and he’s turned up when it mattered.”

Shoemark has now chalked up four wins at Royal Ascot, while Ten Bob Tony’s win marks a sixth winner for trainer Ed Walker at the world’s most prestigious flat racing festival.

A flashy chestnut with a prominent white blaze, Ten Bob Tony is owned by Simon Sadler, who also owns Blackpool Football Club. The British businessman would arguably struggle to match the high of winning Royal Ascot’s opener with the countless thrills had at a football stadium, current World Cup fever notwithstanding.

Besides being a win that was a complete bolt out of the blue, it was notably a first Group 1 success for Sadler, one of UK’s up-and-coming big owners under the TBT Racing banner.

“I put one bet with a bookie, and then I said ‘don’t worry, you’ll be keeping that, I won’t see you again. Unfortunately, in a few moments, I will have to go and see him again,” said Sadler, who named Ten Bob Tony after his father, who instilled the love of horse racing in him as a child.

“I was absolutely blown away. I was shaking. I’m lost for words – I’m talking but I’m talking nonsense.

“It’s the first race at Royal Ascot, obviously, it’s so special. But for me, personally, I named TBT, Ten Bob Tony after my dad, it’s going to take a lot to beat this moment.”

Even in his euphoric state, Sadler could not help take a friendly dig at Walker regarding the distances Ten Bob Tony had been restricted over all this time.

He had never won over the mile in only two previous attempts in 18 starts, having raced mainly over 1,400m – which probably also accounted for his lack of support in the market.

“I’m amazed that Ed Walker has not been racing him over the mile, but over seven furlongs for two years,” quipped Sadler.

“So what have we been doing wrong? Imagine what we could’ve done.”

The other two Group 1 events on the opening day’s seven-race programme also hatched surprises.

The £700,000 King Charles III Stakes (1,000m) over the Ascot straight was captured in a blanket finish by Mission Central (Ryan Moore), a rare 14-1 feature winner for leviathan Team Ballydoyle and champion trainer Aidan O’Brien.

In the £700,000 St James’s Palace Stakes (1,600m), new British sensation Bow Echo (Loughnane, $7) stretched his unbeaten run to five wins on the bounce for trainer George Boughey.

manyan@sph.com.sg