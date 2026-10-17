Tempted springs an up-Rising in Everest

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Tempted (Chad Schofield, left) lowering the colours of raging favourite Ka Ying Rising (Zac Purton) in the Group 1 The Everest (1,200m) at Randwick on Oct 17.

SYDNEY – Godolphin’s super mare Tempted exacted revenge on world champion sprinter Ka Ying Rising in a race for the ages in the A$20 million (S$17.8 million) Group 1 The Everest (1,200m) at Royal Randwick on Oct 17.

The 10th running of The Everest produced the same top two finishers from the race 12 months ago but it was Tempted’s turn to win the world’s richest turf race before a record crowd of 52,110.

For Tempted’s trainer Ciaron Maher it was his second win in The Everest after Bella Nipotina scored in 2024.

For Ka Ying Rising’s trainer David Hayes, his super sprinter’s 21-race winning streak came to an end, albeit narrowly.

But both trainers seem intent on returning in 2027 for round three between Tempted and Ka Ying Rising in The Everest.

Tempted levelled the score with the Hong Kong superstar after a magnificent Chad Schofield ride to bring Maher’s year-long revenge plan to fruition.

“This mare hasn’t been beaten since The Everest last year and she’s rectified it this year,’’ said Maher.

“I always had an air of confidence she would run her best race today and you could see the way she was building through it.

“Chad knew what he had under him and I felt barrier one was ideal.

“She had to be at her absolute best and she was. She went forward, made her own luck, and ‘God’, this is amazing.

“This mare was there to be beaten but she did it.’’

Tempted ($35) held off the late surge of Ka Ying Rising (Zac Purton) with Joliestar (James McDonald) a close third.

Headwall (Kerrin McEvoy) ran out of his skin to finish fourth, less than a length behind Tempted, while Ninja (Tommy Berry) ran a blinder for fifth.

“This is the first time I’ve really ridden her and asked her from the start. I normally just ride her to relax and trust her to be far too good late,’’ said Schofield.

“But it was a different race today. We had the world’s best sprinter, the world’s best horse.

“I had eyes for him, and I knew he wasn’t up there and I held my spot, kept him deep and I’m pretty sure that made Zac have to come back.

“From there, I had the perfect trip. I came off from behind the two leaders, and I hit the front very early, a long way out. But she’s such a good horse, she’s so brave and so game.”

Tempted improved her record to 10 wins – including two at Group 1 level – and four placings from 15 starts and took her career earnings past the A$14 million barrier with Maher convinced the Street Boss mare is not done yet.

Hayes thought Ka Ying Rising was brave in defeat but the barrier draw which had his sprinter coming out of 11 and Tempted from the rails was the difference.

The first surprise of the race was when Ka Ying Rising could not cross from wide out forcing Purton to ease him back to settle fifth or sixth and wide without cover.

“He was so very brave. The first and third horse cut the corner and really had dream runs, and we had a horror (run) being six wide, no cover,” said Hayes.

“But he was brave. I love the way he finished, but I hate the result.

“I’ve had a chat with Zac and he just thinks the barrier, getting caught so wide, and the winner had such a beautiful run. Well done to the winner, she’s had a big spring.’’

Purton felt that the Shamexpress six-year-old got a “little bit lost” coming into the straight.

“It felt like he was really struggling but when the horse on the outside came to him, that’s when he flicked into gear and started to give me something,” said Ka Ying Rising’s Australian regular pilot and nine-time Hong Kong champion jockey.

“He was good to the line – he was all heart. He prefers it dry, but he got through it okay.”

SKY RACING WORLD