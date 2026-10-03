Talents Ambition one to beat

Talents Ambition (Hugh Bowman) landing the Class 3 race (1,650m) at Sha Tin on Dec 1, 2024. The Mark Newnham-trained grey gelding will contest the Class 2 Muk Min Ha Handicap (1,650m) at the same track on Oct 4 and will be ridden by Zac Purton, who won on him at his last start in a Class 3 event over this trip on June 27.

Race 1 (1,650m)

1 Double Bingo gets a welcome map upgrade on the quick back-up after wide draws forced negative tactics at his first two starts this campaign. Nichola Yuen should be able to make full use of barrier 3 and have him handy again, just as he was three starts ago when winning well.

12 Oriental Surprise keeps knocking on the door but finding one better, most recently going down by a neck. Zac Purton sticks with him and he gets another chance to finally convert.

13 Go Go Go has barrier 11 to overcome, but there is little speed on paper and he could feasibly slide across to lead, just as he did when winning a similar race four starts ago.

2 Hailtothevictors will appreciate getting back to the all-weather after racing on turf.

Race 2 (1,200m)

12 E Hopeful has little form on the board, but there have been excuses. He finished a close-up fourth three starts ago despite being held up, then had wide trips from poor draws in two subsequent runs. He resumes from barrier 3 and, at odds, might finally get things to fall his way.

13 Kol gets a meaningful jockey upgrade with Purton taking over after a first-up fourth that carried merit in a fast-run race. Barrier 2 should give him every chance to capitalise.

6 Happy Special has barrier 12 to navigate, but the lack of obvious speed could allow him to slide across, especially given what he has shown at the trials.

5 Lean Era also draws wide, but there was promise in his debut fourth last season when running on well. His return trials were quiet, yet he moved particularly well.

Race 3 (1,650m)

2 Talents Ambition has a strong record fresh and has trialled well for his return. He should be close enough to strike when it matters and looks the one they will have to hold out late.

3 Sing Dragon, a former stablemate, beat Talents Ambition by more than a length last season when allowed to dictate a slow tempo from the front. He sprang a massive upset on turf last start and now returns to the all-weather, where he will look to repeat those front-running tactics.

8 Loch Tay is another pace influence who gets in light on the rise to Class 2 and can run a bold race.

7 Sky Vino has tactical versatility on his side and is a proven performer at the track and distance.

Race 4 (1,400m)

8 The All Rounder gets the map upgrade he needs, moving into barrier 4 after jumping from gate 14 last start, when he settled well back before charging home into second. That run suggested a win from the Pierre Ng-trained gelding is close, and the kinder draw gives him every chance to convert.

13 Superb Guy keeps Purton aboard after their last-start third, when traffic in the straight compromised their chances. He is worth another look.

6 Peridot has produced runs of merit despite drawing wide at his past three starts, and barrier 7 offers a welcome change of fortune.

12 Team Happy chases back-to-back wins and gets barrier 1 to work with, while the step-up to 1,400m adds to his appeal.

Race 5 (1,650m)

6 Night Purosangue made light work of this track and trip last start after being allowed to dictate, and the speed map points to a similar scenario today. Alexis Badel could again control matters from barrier 3 in a race short of pace.

4 Vivacious Win tackles the all-weather under race conditions for the first time but has shown enough in trials on the surface. The reunion with Purton is key after a wide trip under Ethan Brown last start.

11 Never Peter Out has slid a long way down the ratings, and Andrea Atzeni taking the ride catches the eye. He looks ready to return to form.

7 Chill Kaka maps for every chance from barrier 2 and is always competitive in a race of this nature.

Race 6 (1,400m)

2 Grand Patch had more to offer than his first-up fourth suggests after drawing wide and finding little galloping room in the straight. He has since won a trial smartly, and a better draw gives him the chance to bounce back second-up. He looks better than Class 4.

3 Positive Smile paid for being ridden forward last start, so expect more patient tactics. He has since won a trial in good style, and Purton gives him another chance.

9 Shotgun looks the likely leader and will try to make all, although a few wider-drawn runners could inject pressure if they push forward.

1 Sugar Goodson drops into Class 4 and gets blinkers for the first time, making him one to keep an eye on.

Race 7 (1,400m)

9 Mighty Fighter had plenty go wrong first-up, slowly away from barrier 11 before settling near last and closing strongly into sixth on the wrong part of the track. There was more merit in the run than the result suggests, and today’s set-up is ideal.

3 Lady’s Love finally gets the draw he has been crying out for, coming into barrier 1 after three runs from wide gates since dropping into Class 4. His latest third was his best placing yet, and the switch to Purton gives him an excellent chance to break through.

14 Quick Contribution resumes off three consecutive placings in good company and gets a welcome map upgrade. He remains a maiden, but opportunities do not come much better than this.

11 Happy Promise signed off last season with his best run yet.

Race 8 (1,800m)

5 Flow Water Flow had plenty go wrong first-up yet still managed fourth, an effort full of merit. Purton takes over second-up and the rise to 1,800m is firmly in the promising five-year-old’s favour. He looks ready to win again.

3 Call Me Magnifique sprang an upset when last seen, although there had been signs of improvement at the trials beforehand. He maps ideally on resumption and has again trialled with plenty of zest, suggesting that win was no fluke.

9 Hymnbook turned in a slashing third first-up at his first start for Caspar Fownes, who looks to have him flying and on the verge of a win.

6 Mighty Strength won over this track and distance at the same meeting in 2025 and it would be no surprise to see him run another cheeky race.

Race 9 (1,650m)

6 Stormi looks capable of finding the front comfortably and giving them plenty to chase. His previous record at the track and distance can be overlooked, as he has yet to tackle these conditions since joining Cody Mo, a switch that brought an improvement last season.

12 Quantum Legend had more to offer than his first-up sixth suggests after lacking clear galloping room, and the booking of Purton from barrier 1 gives him a strong chance to make amends.

8 Blossomy won two of seven last season and there was no fluke about either success. He looked in excellent order winning a 1,700m trial for his return, although barrier 11 makes the map awkward.

1 Dragon Air Force resumed over an unsuitable 1,000m and is much better placed back at this track and trip. First-time blinkers add another point of interest.

Race 10 (1,000m)

9 Conghua Galaxy can take a step forward second-up after an encouraging debut third to Alpha Strike, beaten a length and a half. The four-year-old showed plenty of fight on that occasion, and Brett Crawford’s stable is beginning to come to hand.

2 Alpha Strike only needs to reproduce that form to prove hard to beat again after winning cosily. He remains untapped after just seven local starts, and the penny may well and truly have dropped.

13 Lucky Candy cannot be dismissed from the in-form Mo yard. He is better than his first-up effort suggests and should strip fitter second-up.

14 Lahore rises in class chasing a hat-trick after finding another gear since the visor went on. The nine-pound (4.08kg) drop in weight helps offset the class rise.

Race 11 (1,200m)

2 Solid State should relish the return to 1,200m after finding 1,000m too sharp first-up, although he still worked home well enough to finish second. Purton takes over and the extra distance gives him the chance to show his best.

7 Grand Eagle is now trained by James Cummings after two starts for David Eustace last season, and his Happy Valley trial was particularly encouraging. Barrier 3 sets him up for a sweet run.

4 Gold Patch showed plenty of potential as a three-year-old last season and should come on for his first-up run, which he appeared to need. First-time blinkers add further interest second-up.

14 Master Payment was simply too bad to be true when well beaten as favourite first-up and gets another look.

Comments Courtesy Of The Hong Kong Jockey Club