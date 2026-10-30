Stinger Glass out, Future History in

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Future History (Nash Rawiller) landing the Listed January Cup (2,000m) at Rosehill Gardens on Jan 17. The eight-year-old will be ridden by Jamie Melham in the Group 1 Melbourne Cup (3,200m) at Flemington on Nov 3.

MELBOURNE – Japanese entire Stinger Glass is out of the A$10 million (S$9.01 million) Group 1 Melbourne Cup (3,200m), after failing to pass Racing Victoria’s (RV) pre-race compulsory scans.

RV announced that its independent imaging review panel considered the Yasuo Tomomichi-trained entire to be at heightened risk of injury following both CT and Positron Emission Tomography (PET) scans taken.

As a result, the six-year-old son of Kizuna – the only Japanese entrant in the Melbourne Cup this year – was stood down from competing for the remainder of the 2026 Spring Carnival.

Stinger Glass was presented at the University of Melbourne Equine Centre in Werribee for a compulsory CT scan of his distal limb on Oct 27, in accordance with the conditions of the Melbourne Cup.

A day later, in accordance with RV’s veterinary protocols, Stinger Glass underwent a PET.

He joins the Ciaron Maher-trained Saint George as horses who were guaranteed a place in Melbourne Cup, but both were scratched after failing to pass the scanning process.

Three other horses are yet to receive official clearance to start, after not passing the initial physical examination and will be re-examined by RV veterinarians before final acceptances.

One-time favourite Defiantly was presented without a right hind shoe and with a change in his gait to previous veterinary examinations and will be re-examined when re-shod, along with Enfjaar and Wine Dark Sea.

Vauban and Litzdeel, who also failed their examinations, were inspected again and passed suitable to race.

The scratching marks the latest twist in an increasingly dramatic lead-up to “the race that stops a nation”.

The Gregory Hickman-trained Future History has benefited from that and gained a berth in the final 24-horse Melbourne Cup field.

The Showcasing eight-year-old stayer’s promotion gives reigning Melbourne Cup-winning jockey Jamie Melham a chance at back-to-back victories.

Future History last ran unplaced to Juja Kibo in the Group 2 Moonee Valley Gold Cup (2,500m) at Flemington on Oct 24. His 10th and last victory came in the Listed January Cup (2,000m) at Rosehill Gardens on Jan 17.

Melham famously became the second female jockey after Michelle Payne (Prince of Penzance in 2015) to capture the Melbourne Cup aboard the Tony and Calvin McEvoy-trained Half Yours in 2025.

The 2026 Melbourne Cup barrier draw will be held on the afternoon of Oct 31 after the 24-horse field is confirmed. SKY RACING WORLD