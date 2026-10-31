Stars should align again for Croix Du Nord in G1 Tenno Sho

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Japan’s premier stayer got rolled at his last start, but is still fancied to claim first leg of Triple Crown

After suffering a rare defeat in the Grade 1 Takarazuka Kinen (2,200m) in June when second to Meisho Tabaru, Croix Du Nord should be able to set the record straight in the Grade 1 Tenno Sho (Autumn) over 2,000m in Tokyo on Nov 1.

1 Croix Du Nord

Brilliant, versatile galloper who is Japan’s premier stayer. Suffered rare defeat in Grade 1 Takarazuka Kinen (2,200m) in June when second to Meisho Tabaru. The horse to beat.

2 Elton Barows

Classy miler who won a Grade 3 over 1,600m at Hanshin in June. Yet to win beyond 1,800m and faces a difficult challenge at this level.

3 Regaleira

Top mare who has three Grade 1 victories to her credit. Battled on well when fourth to Meisho Gekirin in a Grade 2 over 2,200m at Nakayama in September. One of the main contenders.

4 Readiness

Twice placed at Grade 2 level over 1,800m and 2,000m but yet to impact at Grade 1 level. Racing consistently but this is much harder.

5 Champagne Color

Won three of first five starts, including the Grade 1 NHK Mile Cup (1,600m) in 2023 but that was a while ago. Form since has deteriorated. Has not run in the top three in past 15 starts.

6 Seiun Hades

Three-time winner at Graded level, including last start success in a Grade 2 over 1,800m at Tokyo on Oct 4. Rarely far away and one of the chances again.

7 Masquerade Ball

Comfortably won this race in 2025 defeating Museum Mile. Has campaigned internationally with success this season. One of the top chances again.

8 Jun Blossom

Grade 2 winner over 1,600m and ran third in the Listed October Stakes (2,000m) at Tokyo on Oct 12. Not a bad sort, but others preferred at this level.

9 Ho O Biscuits

Has four wins from 23 starts, including a Grade 3 success over 2,000m at Hakodate. Recent form is moderate and others preferred in this class.

10 Nebra Disk

Half-brother to former champion Lys Gracieux and impressive three-length winner over 1,800m at Kokura in July. Resumes here and rises to Grade 1 company. Respect.

11 Shake Your Heart

Tough campaigner who is in peak form with powerful finish to land Grade 2 over 2,000m at Sapporo last start. This is harder but deserves respect.

12 Cosmo Kuranda

Ran 12th in this race in 2025 behind Masquerade Ball; most recent effort when a fading 11th in a Grade 2 over 2,200m at Nakayama was disappointing.

13 Realize Sirius

Dual Grade 3 winner who finished second to Lovcen in the Grade 1 Satsuki Sho (Japanese 2000 Guineas) (2,000m) at Nakayama in April. Promising colt who faces a bigger test as he takes on older rivals. Place chance.

14 Tagano Dude

Ran well in three Grade 1 attempts in 2026, with best result a charging fourth to Croix Du Nord in the Grade 1 Osaka Hai (2,000m) at Hanshin. Place chance.

15 Sakura Farrel

Has a record of four wins up to 2,000m from nine starts and ran on strongly for second in a Grade 2 over 2,000m at Sapporo last start. Place chance at best.

16 Giovanni

Closed off strongly for victory in a Grade 3 over 2,000m at Hanshin on Sept 12. Competed strongly in the Japanese Classics as a three-year-old and worthy of consideration.

17 Danon Decile

Dual Grade 1 winner who continues to race well including fast-finishing third to Meisho Tabaru in the Grade 1 Takarazuka Kinen (2,200m) at Hanshin in June.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club