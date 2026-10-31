Nov 1 Tenno Sho (Autumn) form analysis
Stars should align again for Croix Du Nord in G1 Tenno Sho
Japan’s premier stayer got rolled at his last start, but is still fancied to claim first leg of Triple Crown
1 Croix Du Nord
Brilliant, versatile galloper who is Japan’s premier stayer. Suffered rare defeat in Grade 1 Takarazuka Kinen (2,200m) in June when second to Meisho Tabaru. The horse to beat.
2 Elton Barows
Classy miler who won a Grade 3 over 1,600m at Hanshin in June. Yet to win beyond 1,800m and faces a difficult challenge at this level.
3 Regaleira
Top mare who has three Grade 1 victories to her credit. Battled on well when fourth to Meisho Gekirin in a Grade 2 over 2,200m at Nakayama in September. One of the main contenders.
4 Readiness
Twice placed at Grade 2 level over 1,800m and 2,000m but yet to impact at Grade 1 level. Racing consistently but this is much harder.
5 Champagne Color
Won three of first five starts, including the Grade 1 NHK Mile Cup (1,600m) in 2023 but that was a while ago. Form since has deteriorated. Has not run in the top three in past 15 starts.
6 Seiun Hades
Three-time winner at Graded level, including last start success in a Grade 2 over 1,800m at Tokyo on Oct 4. Rarely far away and one of the chances again.
7 Masquerade Ball
Comfortably won this race in 2025 defeating Museum Mile. Has campaigned internationally with success this season. One of the top chances again.
8 Jun Blossom
Grade 2 winner over 1,600m and ran third in the Listed October Stakes (2,000m) at Tokyo on Oct 12. Not a bad sort, but others preferred at this level.
9 Ho O Biscuits
Has four wins from 23 starts, including a Grade 3 success over 2,000m at Hakodate. Recent form is moderate and others preferred in this class.
10 Nebra Disk
Half-brother to former champion Lys Gracieux and impressive three-length winner over 1,800m at Kokura in July. Resumes here and rises to Grade 1 company. Respect.
11 Shake Your Heart
Tough campaigner who is in peak form with powerful finish to land Grade 2 over 2,000m at Sapporo last start. This is harder but deserves respect.
12 Cosmo Kuranda
Ran 12th in this race in 2025 behind Masquerade Ball; most recent effort when a fading 11th in a Grade 2 over 2,200m at Nakayama was disappointing.
13 Realize Sirius
Dual Grade 3 winner who finished second to Lovcen in the Grade 1 Satsuki Sho (Japanese 2000 Guineas) (2,000m) at Nakayama in April. Promising colt who faces a bigger test as he takes on older rivals. Place chance.
14 Tagano Dude
Ran well in three Grade 1 attempts in 2026, with best result a charging fourth to Croix Du Nord in the Grade 1 Osaka Hai (2,000m) at Hanshin. Place chance.
15 Sakura Farrel
Has a record of four wins up to 2,000m from nine starts and ran on strongly for second in a Grade 2 over 2,000m at Sapporo last start. Place chance at best.
16 Giovanni
Closed off strongly for victory in a Grade 3 over 2,000m at Hanshin on Sept 12. Competed strongly in the Japanese Classics as a three-year-old and worthy of consideration.
17 Danon Decile
Dual Grade 1 winner who continues to race well including fast-finishing third to Meisho Tabaru in the Grade 1 Takarazuka Kinen (2,200m) at Hanshin in June.
Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club