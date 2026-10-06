Sprint king Buffalo Storm Cody can win 1st-up

Race 1 (1,000m)

(2) THANKSGIVING DAY improved after gelding to finish second last time, so the 3YO galloper could go one better if making further progress.

(7) KAY KIWI, (5) CUBANO and 4YO (1) DOG IN THE FOG are bred to be useful, so warrant respect before any betting clues. Follow the market moves.

Race 2 (1,000m)

(4) RAFEEF’S QUEEN has finished second in three consecutive starts, so deserves to get her head in front.

(5) RUBY WHISPER fits a similar profile but may need the outing after a 135-day absence.

(9) BEAUTIFUL ROSIE is open to any amount of improvement on her re-appearance after an encouraging debut and subsequent lay-off.

Newcomer (11) MATINEE is bred to be useful, so worth a market check on debut. Respect any betting support.

Race 3 (1,800m)

(2) DREADNOUGHT got going too late when narrowly beaten over 1,600m, so he would not need to improve much to go one better over this extended trip.

Filly (7) GIDDY UP GRACE has finished second in consecutive starts over 1,600m. She should have a role to play if equally effective over the extra 200m.

(8) COMIC ARTIST has the form and experience to make her presence felt too, while (3) LANCE ATTACK needs only to confirm the improvement of his last start to play a role in the outcome.

Race 4 (1,200m)

The well-related (5) COOL GAMBLER made marked improvement after a rest and gelding to score over course and distance last time, and he could make a winning handicap debut with further progress expected.

(2) STATUS SYMBOL bounced back to form in his most recent outing and will be competitive if repeating that performance.

(6) EVENING PARADE acquitted himself well when last seen and has scope to improve on his re-appearance.

(1) SANDS OF VALHALLA is another with earning potential.

Race 5 (1,100m)

Equus champion sprinter (1) BUFFALO STORM CODY sets a lofty standard and will not have to be fully tuned to make a winning seasonal debut.

Fellow last-start winner (9) CHARMING CHEETAH has a bit to find at the weights and on official ratings. But he is most effective with blinkers and a tongue-tie fitted, so he should make his presence felt.

(2) TRUTH won his only outing over this distance on Feb 24, 2025 and has to be respected too, along with his recently gelded stablemate (7) CHAPBOOK.

Race 6 (1,000m)

(2) PLAYING TRIX was a most impressive course-and-distance winner at this level last time in her first start for this stable. She copped the maximum eight-point penalty but, on the evidence of her last-start win, that may not be enough to prevent her from following up.

Fellow recent scorer (4) SAKURA HANAMI also remains competitive off her revised mark and should be competitive.

(1) VERSACE ONTHETRACK has the means to play a role racing fresh after absence.

The unexposed (7) APPARITION can improve so is best kept onside.

Race 7 (1,000m)

(2) CALADRIUS won a stronger race beating male opposition at this level last time and the three-point penalty should not halt her momentum back against same-sex company.

(3) TRADITIONAL BELIEF races off a career-low mark back in female-only company so should pose more of a threat.

(6) TAKING A RISK and (9) SURREAL SONG are also capable of getting involved.

Race 8 (1,400m)

It could pay to follow the progress of (6) BERRY LANCER, whose 1,200m maiden victory was authoritative and gave the impression that this extended trip could unlock further improvement.

Hard-knockers (7) SAIL THE SKY and (8) COMMANDER OF ALL are closely matched on recent course-and-distance form, and there should not be much between them.

(11) KING BLUETOOTH has dropped to a competitive mark and could get into the picture.