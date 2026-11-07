Speed Dragon to bag Sa Sa Ladies’ Purse

Race 1 (1,800m)

2 Star Brose needs plenty of luck from barrier 14, but he is having his second run back in Class 5 and should have finished much closer than fifth last start. If the breaks come his way, he gets his chance to sweep over the top.

11 Cool Blue looks a good debut ride for Saffie Osborne, with the form on the board to measure up despite returning from a 210-day break. Barrier 6 is also an upgrade on the barrier 10 draw he had when last seen.

5 Kingly Demeanor looks the likely leader from barrier 2 under Nichola Yuen and should give a good sight in front.

4 On The Lash should also race prominently and, from barrier 4 under Jimmy Orman, the return to his winning grade gives him plenty in his favour.

Race 2 (1,200m)

5 Lightning Ace is third-up after two close-up runs this season and comes here off an improved trial. The switch to Jerry Chau is another positive, and he looks ready to figure prominently.

1 Macanese Master steps from barrier 3 chasing back-to-back wins. He has been ultra-consistent for a Class 5 horse, while the Me Tsui stable is in good form.

7 Wave Garden has developed a liking for the track and distance, and a cleaner start can see him settle closer and improve his chances of bouncing back into the winner’s circle.

9 Conrad The Great worked hard on the lead last start but still stuck on well for fourth, and barrier 1 gives him every chance to produce another strong run.

Race 3 (1,200m)

1 Pejibaye is chasing his first all-weather win, but both previous runs on the surface have been encouraging. He looked very good winning a recent trial and appears primed to run a race first-up for Caspar Fownes, with Ellis Wong returning from suspension.

11 King’s Arrow can take another step forward second-up after an awkward jump and early check put him on the back foot first-up, yet he still worked home strongly into fifth. That backed up a much-improved lead-in trial and suggests he has returned in good order and is heading the right way.

3 Juicy Dragon is third-up after improving second-up, having raced wide first-up, and has trialled nicely between runs.

5 Sparkling Fellow gets Zac Purton back aboard for a third time, and the pair have finished in the money on both previous occasions.

Race 4 (1,200m)

3 Apex Glory bounced back from a luckless first-up fifth with a facile all-the-way win from barrier 1 once Purton took over. He has trialled well since, the blinkers have clearly turned his form around, and he can go on with it.

6 Prime Ace gets the barrier swing he has been looking for and steps out for just his fourth start with signs he is heading the right way. Last time from barrier 11 he was eased back early before closing well into eighth.

10 Happy Brethren finally draws a gate after five runs from wide barriers and a string of difficult trips. This gives him the chance to map far more favourably and lift his form.

9 Shandong Spirit was very awkwardly away last start and settled last before charging home into eighth. He has since returned to the trials and looked good winning his heat.

Race 5 (1,600m)

8 Lucky Year has been knocking on the door without much luck, and the switch from Harry Bentley to Vincent Ho catches the eye. Barrier 2 gives him every chance to secure the right run and finally break through.

10 Gorgeous Victory is in a similar position, having promised a win on more than one occasion, and barrier 1 under Purton gives him every opportunity to convert.

7 Ghorgan can be difficult to ride, but he is interesting on the quick back-up and stepping up in trip after closing nicely into fifth over 1,000m last week. He is racing well for James Cummings, although his manners remain the concern.

5 Mega Mastermind gets Chau aboard fourth-up after an okay trial between runs, and he should be able to stay out of trouble racing prominently.

Race 6 (1,400m)

4 Beauty Award is a four-year-old from the John Size stable who showed promise in two starts last season and has trialled well for his return. He looks ready to break through.

1 Lady’s Love backed up a promising first-up run from a wide draw by breaking through nicely last start, and remaining in Class 4 from a low draw gives him every chance to go close again.

12 Mighty Fighter is improving and edging closer to a win. He draws for a good run on the inside, while his last-start third behind Lady’s Love is form that demands respect.

2 Call Me Sparkle was no match for hot favourite Mighty Profit last start but still ran well into second. The step-up to 1,400m second-up should suit, and with race fitness on his side, there should be further improvement to come.

Race 7 (1,400m)

3 Titan Pegasus is an improving four-year-old with Classic Series ambitions and looks close to a win. He can take a step forward from his first-up fifth, when he appeared to need the run, and has since won a trial in strong fashion.

7 Storm Mirror is thriving since front-running tactics were adopted, winning his past two starts by clear margins from the front. He now steps into Class 3 for the first time chasing a hat-trick.

12 Mickley has been racing over 1,000m in four starts where he has often been run off his legs before producing good late sectionals. The step-up to 1,400m looks timely.

5 Chiu Chow Spirit is third-up after back-to-back thirds and continues to run well from the rear. He is chasing his first win in 791 days but remains in good enough form to feature again.

Race 8 (1,800m)

7 Speed Dragon gets in very well at the weights compared with his second to Numbers last season, meeting that rival 17 pounds better this time. He comes into the Sa Sa Ladies’ Purse third-up after a Happy Valley second and looks well placed at the handicap.

3 Sky Jewellery is also well treated at the weights and tackles 1,800m for the first time, but the trip should not pose a problem for the six-time winner from 10 starts, who comes off a closing fourth over the mile.

4 Massive Sovereign put a long winless run behind him at Happy Valley last time, and Frankie Lor appears to have him back in fine form after injuries following his Derby win.

2 Numbers has plenty of weight to carry, but for good reason, and the class horse kicks off his five-year-old campaign here.

Race 9 (1,400m)

6 Superb Spirit is an untapped four-year-old building a handy record and was a horror watch for backers first-up, held up from the 400m until passing the 100m before dashing late into third once clear.

14 Golden Champ stays in Class 3 at the bottom of the weights despite already being eligible for Class 4, and his first-up fifth for Cummings had merit over 1,200m. The step-up to 1,400m looks much more suitable.

10 Papaya Brose was only two-and-a-half lengths away in eighth first-up and had more to offer after being held up for much of the straight, although Wong now has barrier 14 to overcome.

3 Akashvani has had little luck with the draws in recent runs, so barrier 8 is an upgrade and gives him the option to be ridden more positively, as he was when winning.

Race 10 (1,200m)

2 Absolute Heart chases a hat-trick and could again get the race run to suit on the C+3 course, with little speed or pressure on paper. He continues to creep up the handicap but has trialled well since his first-up win and looks a nice four-year-old in the making.

1 Grand Eagle won smartly second-up for Cummings in a strong Class 3 race and draws to enjoy plenty of favours in the run.

4 Majestic Valour chased home Absolute Heart on stable debut for Danny Shum and returned in good order.

3 Gloryspeed is trending the right way after a fast-finishing fourth to Absolute Heart on debut from barrier 10 before improving second-up from barrier 4 to finish third behind Grand Eagle. He has the right form around him.

Race 11 (1,400m)

14 Mr Incredible is a four-year-old headed higher and steps into Class 2 second-up over 1,400m with 20 pounds less to carry. His first-up run over 1,200m was full of merit, settling last from barrier 11 before making a long sweeping run, and he now receives 10 pounds from key rival Hot Delight.

4 Hot Delight belongs in the same conversation and is currently the standout four-year-old on ratings at 92. He also arrives off a strong first-up effort, racing wide from barrier 9, yet still getting within a head of Sky Jewellery.

8 Infinite Resolve is racing well this preparation with two placings from three starts in strong company, and the drop back from a mile to 1,400m suits.

7 Beauty Bolt was a tough watch last time, and the switch to Andrea Atzeni from barrier 3 keeps him firmly in the mix.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club