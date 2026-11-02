Sosoru should go back-to-back in Race 5

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Race 1 (1,000m)

(9) AUTOGRAPH has finished second twice in his last three starts with blinkers and a tongue-tie fitted, so he would not be winning out of turn.

(8) NICCI BEACH and (4) PLATINUM SHAY also filled the runner-up berths in their last starts and have roles to play with similar performances.

(2) MFULATHELA has the form and experience to make his presence felt too.

Race 2 (1,800m)

(4) PANDORA FORT and (8) TU GIUSTO confirmed the promise of encouraging debut efforts with close-up finishes last time. On pedigree, both should have more to offer over this extended trip so they could fight it out.

(6) GIDDY UP GRACE would not be winning out of turn either after three consecutive seconds, the latest over this trip.

(7) POLLY PLUMMER fits a similar profile and could also improve with blinkers fitted.

Race 3 (1,800m)

(6) SECRET GETAWAY finished a game-in-defeat second from the front over 1,600m and need only to confirm that improvement to go one better.

(5) GREAT RIFT VALLEY is held on that form but was returning from a rest and gelding, so should improve to pose more of a threat.

(13) UNCLE BOB finished second for the third time in four starts when tried in blinkers 12 days ago. He will be better suited to this extended trip and should have a role to play with the headgear retained.

(8) CLAIRWOOD BREEZE is also capable of getting into the picture.

Race 4 (2,000m)

Many with chances in a big field but it could pay to follow the progress of (2) LONE HORIZON, a last-start winner in a similar contest over 1,800m. He carries a three-point penalty for that win but can improve further over this extended trip in his peak outing.

(5) ORANGE COUNTY and stablemate (12) MOUNT DARWIN were winners at this level last time and also remain competitive under resultant penalties.

(14) Doctor Strangelove finished unplaced last time but won his previous two starts. Keep an eye on him.

Race 5 (1,200m)

(4) SOSORU made a winning seasonal reappearance in a similar contest last month and a lenient two-point penalty is unlikely to halt his momentum.

(8) THE BRONX BULL and (2) MAX THE MAGICIAN acquitted themselves well in defeat over 1,450m last time. Both remain competitive over the shorter trip.

(11) VIBE SA is distance suited, so should not be underestimated.

Race 6 (1,600m)

(7) XTATIC was third over 1,600m in a stronger race last time and a repeat of that effort should suffice.

(1) LATE BLOOMER won her only start over this trip, so should play a leading role in her peak outing from gate No. 1.

(8) UBERMENSCH has dropped to a competitive mark and should make his presence felt too.

(2) SAIL THE SKY has earning potential.

Race 7 (1,600m)

The unexposed (5) MOANA was not disgraced in a 2YO Grade 1 against the boys last season and can improve on her return.

(1) ELISA MBALI is thriving on the Highveld and proved as much with a hat-trick victory over 2,000m last time. She has to improve to extend that winning sequence under a six-point penalty, though her rider’s 1.5kg allowance and No. 1 draw would help.

(7) JACK’S LEGACY could have more to offer stretching out to this trip.

However, she is worse off at the weights with (9) WINDS OF GRACE on their recent meeting.

Race 8 (1,600m)

(2) GIMME SUNSHINE confirmed the promise of her debut third by winning over 1,600m next time. It could pay to follow her progress, especially as the longer run-in will suit.

Fellow last-start maiden winners (4) CELTIC MANOR, (8) OH LA AMOUR and (14) VISION OF GOLD are also probably better than rated and open to improvement on handicap debuts.