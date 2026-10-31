Son Pak Fu can bounce back

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The Tony Cruz-trained Son Pak Fu is reuniting with jockey Jerry Chau in the Kwangtung Handicap (1,200m) at Happy Valley on Nov 1. Chau steered the Fighting Sun gelding to six of his eight wins when trained by the now-retired Benno Yung, including this debut win over the same course and distance on Feb 15, 2023.

Race 1 (1,200M)

1 Falcon Hunter gets Nichola Yuen aboard for James Cummings after back-to-back seconds this season, and barrier 1 gives him every chance to finally break through.

4 Marvel And Gold has turned in two encouraging runs since dropping into Class 5 and now gets blinkers for the first time, which looks a timely gear change.

12 Von Baer has disappointed overall, but his latest effort was a clear improvement. The low draw can lead to a place again.

6 Noble Fans also draws well in barrier 2 and should get the right run after a luckless eighth last time, when he was held up late in the straight and had more to offer.

Race 2 (1,650M)

3 Grit Spirit has been trending the right way since dropping into Class 4, and reuniting with Jerry Chau from barrier 3 brings him right back into calculations.

9 Luck Is Back draws barrier 10, but there is little speed on paper and he should be able to work across into the lead or a forward position. The race sets up better than last time, when he was beaten a head in a messy contest.

5 Flying Boom tackles Happy Valley for the first time after back-to-back placings over the mile at Sha Tin. He is racing well and looks close to another win.

2 Class draws widest but continues to race well in this grade. The blinkers go back on and, with little speed on paper, James Orman should get the chance to slide across into a workable position.

Race 3 (1,200M)

4 Incredible Moment made an encouraging stable debut for Pierre Ng when second from barrier 10 over 1,200m at Sha Tin behind an up-and-coming type. His Happy Valley record is less convincing, albeit from only three starts, but barrier 1 is a major upgrade and gives him a much better map.

2 Somelovefromabove cannot be ignored for Caspar Fownes at this level, returning for his third run in Class 4 where all three of his wins have come. The first-time blinkers go on third-up and look a timely move.

11 King Oberon should get a much better run from barrier 3 after racing wide last time, and he looks well suited to settle on pace.

6 Vigor Eye also gets blinkers for the first time after trialling well enough in them, while barrier 2 sets him up for a sweet run.

Race 4 (1,000M)

6 Dragon Sky Force ran an encouraging fourth first-up despite plenty going wrong. He jumped awkwardly and lost ground, settled back and was held up from the 300m to the 200m before attacking the line strongly once clear. He looks ready to win.

2 Georgian Sigma has been a model of consistency despite regularly drawing wide. He was rewarded two starts ago, then drew barrier 12 last time, raced wide and still finished second.

8 Kansas is clearly trialling better since switching to Pierre Ng, and the question now is whether he can reproduce that improvement on race day.

10 Ghorgan is an interesting runner dropping from 1,400m to 1,000m, which may help him settle more comfortably. It is an intriguing placement by James Cummings.

Race 5 (1,200M)

7 Bullish Nova comes off two runs from wide draws where he finished 10th on both occasions, but the runs were better than the results suggest. Barrier 1 is a major change to his set-up, and the lightly raced four-year-old has already shown some early potential.

11 E Hopeful is not the worst from a low draw on his first look at Happy Valley. He was beaten under two lengths first-up and has room to improve second-up.

2 World Hero may not get the same favours in running, but he finds an easier race than last start when narrowly denied.

3 Gameplayer Elite had an excuse early first-up that put him on the back foot, and he is better than that result reads.

Race 6 (1,800M)

5 Romantic Fantasy gets a very similar set-up to a win of this nature three starts ago over the course and distance, again drawing barrier 4. It is a very even contest, but a cleaner run gives him every opportunity.

3 Kyrus Treasure returns chasing a hat-trick after winning both of his Happy Valley starts following the switch there late last season. Barrier 10 is wide but manageable.

11 King Of Selection comes off three straight fourth-place finishes and is racing like a better horse this preparation. Barrier 1 gives him a much better chance.

1 Absolute Honour is thriving for Frankie Lor, winning two of six starts for the stable, and barrier 2 should ensure a sweet run to suit his pattern.

Race 7 (1,200M)

7 Son Pak Fu gets his chance to land another Class 2 win from barrier 1 after a couple of good efforts from wide draws, while reuniting with Chau is another positive.

9 Jumbo Treasure is third-up and returns to Happy Valley after two game efforts at Sha Tin, including a first-up win at the top of Class 3 before stepping into Class 2 and starting favourite when a close fourth to Ka Ying Attack. That form reads well.

3 Rising Force tackles Happy Valley for only the second time after finishing a close second on his sole previous visit. He maps sweetly and is well placed under Yuen’s claim.

2 Victor The Winner is in fine form as an eight-year-old, arriving off a last-start win in a race of this nature at Sha Tin. He also beat Rising Force here four starts ago and should lead again.

Race 8 (1,000M)

8 Jumbo Blessing has won his past three starts and is racing like a horse still ahead of the handicapper after two dominant Class 4 wins this season. He steps into Class 3 for the first time but drops in weight, and in a moderate field he looks hard to hold out.

1 Glowing Praises ran a very good third in a Class 2 1,000m race here 11 days ago behind Bottomuptogether, and barrier 3 should ensure a sweet run.

2 Lucy In The Sky backs up from the Oct 28 meeting, his second quick turnaround this season, and now reaches his sixth run of the campaign, so race fitness is certainly no issue.

5 Lucky River can improve second-up after a fair debut eighth when he needed the run and raced keenly. The drop back in trip should help, while he was always a good second-up horse in Australia.

Race 9 (1,650M)

1 Dazzling Fit is due some luck after two runs at Happy Valley, following a close second on his first look at the city track with a luckless ninth where he never had the chance to let down properly.

10 Blossomy comes into barrier 1 after racing wide from gate 10 on the all-weather, and he won from barrier 3 over this track and trip two starts ago.

3 Family Jewel tackles Happy Valley for the first time, which is interesting for a Fownes runner given how well his stable tends to perform at the track. His lead-in trial was quiet but sound.

4 Flying Fortress switches back to Happy Valley, where he boasts one win and four seconds from nine starts over the track and distance. His latest run is best overlooked after trouble in running.

Race 10 (1,200M)

8 Meowth raced wide throughout on pace from barrier 12 first-up, faded late, yet was not beaten far. Barrier 2 gives him a much better trip today and every chance to bounce back into the money.

11 Packing King trialled very well at Happy Valley recently, and that gives him the chance to run a good race from barrier 3.

4 Danica’s Choice resumed with his second Hong Kong win at start nine after ending last season with a maiden victory and a close second. He has trialled ideally between runs and looks to have further improvement to come.

2 Flying Wrote can map well from barrier 1 and gets his chance after a couple of close-up fifths this season.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club