Soho Heartthrob will be hard to resist in Race 5

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Race 1 (1,000m)

(3) AFRICAN KINGFISHER ran a great race at Hollywoodbets Durbanville on Sept 23. She was just touched off in a driving finish by Georgie Girl. The form of that race has worked out well. She will be very hard to beat from a good draw.

(8) PEACH COBBLER has been rested for 70 days. She was last seen running second behind Viridian Ruby on Aug 12. If she does not need the run badly after a small break, she will be competitive.

(6) KIM CHANEL ran a fair race behind Captain’s Elect from a bad draw on Sept 23. She is honest, and she tries hard. She will be right there among the places on her best form.

(9) EBURY STREET is well-bred. Top jockey Keagan de Melo gets the ride on debut.

Race 2 (1,400m)

(4) RAIN IN FRANCE has been rested and gelded. The Justin Snaith-trained 3YO stayed on beautifully for fourth on debut behind Ile Moris at Kenilworth on Aug 12. He will love the step-up in trip to 1,400m. He will be hard to beat from a good draw.

(1) DARK PASSENGER finished strongly for third on debut behind Bright Fate. He will be given every chance from a neat draw.

(11) NORTHMAN and (3) AT IT AGAIN have appealing pedigrees and need to be watched on debut. Watch for any market support.

Race 3 (1,400m)

(10) NAVIGATION has been rested and gelded. He is a beautiful horse with a big action. He did well to finish just over two lengths behind Coast Of The Sun at Hollywoodbets Greyville on May 30. With some luck in the running from a bad barrier draw, he will go close to winning.

(7) ONE SPIRIT has been rested for 198 days. He was last seen running third behind Earn The Weekend up the straight at Hollywoodbets Kenilworth on April 6. In the hope that he does not need the run back after a long break, he will be competitive.

(5) PARADOU finished just over six lengths behind Big City Roller on debut. Top jockey Richard Fourie gets the ride, and he steps up in trip to 1,400m.

(2) FLINKDINK finished six lengths behind Bright Fate last time. He can only improve stepping up in trip.

Race 4 (1,400m)

(11) ONE DAWN stayed on well for third behind Captain’s Elect last time. She will love the step-up in trip to 1,400m. If the gaps open at the right time from a bad barrier draw, she will be right there in the finish late.

(10) SPURIOUS must have a big winning chance in this field. She ran a great race behind Chinwag on Sept 2. Her form lately is very good.

(12) JANE AUSTEN continues to improve. She was gutsy when second to Future Engagement on Oct 7. If she beats the bad draw, she will trouble them in the finish.

(9) VIRGINIA BLUEBELL could be the value play in this tricky race. She ran a lovely race last time from a bad draw, first-up from a four-month break. She will strip much fitter.

Race 5 (1,600m)

(3) SOHO HEARTTHROB won impressively at Hollywoodbets Durbanville on Oct 7. Champion jockey Craig Zackey knows this gelding well. He will be just off the speed early, and he will be flying at them late. On his current form, he will be hard to beat.

(4) BILLY BOWLEGS finished just under nine lengths behind Miami Summer in the Listed Settlers Trophy at his last outing. He drops in trip, and he has dropped a further point in the ratings from his last run.

(1) WITCH HAZEL did well to finish just over two lengths behind Black Cheetah on Sept 6. If he stays this trip of 1,600m, he should finish amongst the places from a good draw.

(5) IT IS MY TIME looks best of the rest. He has dropped further in the ratings.

Race 6 (1,250m)

(8) BLACK CHEETAH quickened up smartly to win well at Hollywoodbets Durbanville on Sept 6. If he can overcome the bad barrier draw, he will go close to winning again.

(4) CHURCHILLIAN has been rested for 70 days. He won well beating Black Cheetah on Aug 12. The yard thinks highly of this gelding. If he does not need the run after a small break, he will be super competitive.

(6) ONE LINER finished like a rocket for second behind Lyrical Gangster last time. If the gaps open at the right time, he will be right there in the finish late. Include him in all bets.

(5) KATTEKWAADKWADRAAD finished just behind One Liner on Sept 26, first-up from a seven-month break. She will be much fitter going into this race. She has no weight on her back.

Race 7 (1,250m)

(4) TIME OF OUR LIVES won his maiden impressively on Sept 23. He looks progressive, he can absolutely win again from a good barrier draw.

(3) SHIFTING PATH stayed on well for second behind Bolero on Oct 7. He is in great form at the moment. Respect as he has no weight on his back.

(7) DREAM TRIP powered away from her field in great fashion on June 23. She has been rested for 120 days. With natural improvement, she will go close to winning again. Include her in all bets.

(5) CROWN CHASER won on debut at a big price. She has been rested for 95 days, and could be anything.

Race 8 (2,000m)

(7) BORN TO MASTER finished like a train for second behind Fort Liam on Sept 16. Big winning chance in this field with no weight on his back.

(5) CEDAR POINT was given a top ride by Fourie last time. He will love the step-up in trip, include him in all bets.

(10) SCOTTISH LINKS won well on Sept 23. In the hope that he relaxes early, he will run a big race at a decent price.

(1) PHANTOM MAN won really well at Durbanville on Sept 6. He will be given every chance again from a good draw.