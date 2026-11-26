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Native Ruler (Keagan de Melo) winning the Grade 3 Winter Stakes (2,400m) at Greyville on June 13. The Justin Snaith-trained galloper contests the Grade 1 Summer Cup (2,000m) at Turffontein on Nov 28.

JOHANNESBURG – There are only a few things left for Justin Snaith to conquer in South African racing and winning the Summer Cup is one of them.

The seven-time South African champion trainer saddles two runners in the ZAR6 million (S$443,000) Grade 1 race at Turffontein on Nov 28, with one having a positive jockey switch and the other with the challenge of overcoming an awkward barrier draw.

Top local jockey Richard Fourie will have his first ride aboard Native Ruler who steps up to the 2,000m of the event, second-up from 1,400m at his last start.

The Vercingetorix five-year-old finished second in the Progress Plate at Greyville on Oct 11 and gave Snaith the confidence to press ahead to the Group 1.

“That was just a gallop at his last run and a prep into this,” said Snaith of the three-time winner.

“He will have come on plenty from that. He’s a horse that I have always wanted to take up to the altitude (location of Turffontein) and he is built for it.

“I always like to identify the type of horse in my yard that can win this type of race and Richard Fourie is riding, which is a big plus.”

The timing of the Summer Cup lends an opportunity for his other horses to claim a high-level win, as Snaith says that most of his weight-for-age stars are spelling or preparing for other races at this time of the year.

“But take nothing away from it, it is a nice race for a certain type of horse,” added Snaith.

Along with Native Ruler, stablemate Magic Verse, who is also by Vercingetorix, is engaged and, if it was not for drawing barrier 12, Snaith believes the six-year-old is right there with a winning chance.

The Grade 3 Magical Zulu Kingdom (2,200m) winner won first-up at Greyville over 1,800m on Oct 25 with Fourie in the saddle, but Snaith has confidence that new partner Mickaelle Michel can work around the awkward alley if the race pattern allows.

“I don’t like the 12 draw and he will need a bit of luck from there,” said Snaith.

“Training into this race hasn’t been all easy as well but, if Mickaelle can overcome the draw, then there is not much between my two runners, who are both genuine chances.”

Having ridden her first winner back in 2014 in France, Michel also brings with her the experience of competing in races across Europe, Japan, United Kingdom, Australia and the Middle East.

Michel broke through for her first Group 1 success aboard Star Major for James Crawford in the Daily News 2000 (2,000m) at Greyville in May 2026. RACING AND SPORTS