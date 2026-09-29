Sir Delius all geared up for G1 Turnbull Stakes defence

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The Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott-trained Sir Delius (Craig Williams) winning the Group 1 Turnbull Stakes (2,000m) at Flemington in 2025.

MELBOURNE – The Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott stable may not have the fire power of the bigger stables in the A$750,000 (S$673,000) Group 1 Turnbull Stakes at Flemington on Oct 3, but Waterhouse has no doubt Sir Delius can go back-to-back.

They are likely to rely solely on Sir Delius – winner of the 2,000m feature back in Oct 4, 2025 – although stablemate Vauban is among the nominations.

That is in contrast to premier Sydney trainer Chris Waller, who has eight of the 21 entries for the race, and Ciaron Maher, who holds six entries.

With champion jockey and regular partner Craig Williams in the saddle, Sir Delius galloped over 1,000m on the course proper at Flemington on Sept 29, speeding up over the final 400m.

Waterhouse said she elected to change up the Frankel five-year-old entire’s work, keeping it short and sharp.

“He seemed to really enjoy it,” she said.

“His muscle tone has improved so much from his first-up run.”

Sir Delius finished fourth behind Sheza Alibi in the Group 1 Makybe Diva Stakes (1,600m) at Flemington on Sept 12.

That was five months after his last win in the Group 1 Queen Elizabeth Stakes (2,000m) at Randwick on April 11.

The three-time Group 1 winner, who also took out the 2025 Underwood Stakes (1,800m), was left flat-footed turning for home first-up, but stuck on over the final stages.

Waterhouse said the rise in trip on Saturday would be ideal, although there was room for improvement ahead of “D-day”, the Group 1 Cox Plate (2,040m) at Flemington on Oct 24.

“That’s his D-day, but he’s a very fit horse and in the right mindset going into Saturday,” said Waterhouse.

“He’s had more gallops, more time down here.

“I’ve got him walking more, all the little things that will help him on D-day and hopefully it’s a stepping stone, the Turnbull.

“You only need one to fire. I think I’ve got him spot on.

“Adrian has done a fantastic job to send him down to me here and I love having these sorts of horses down here at Flemington.”

Vauban also worked at Flemington on the same day, going over 1,400m.

Waterhouse said she would have a “think” as to whether the Galiway nine-year-old gelding runs in the Turnbull Stakes or is held back for later in the Melbourne Spring Carnival.

“He did the old, more mature type of work,” she said.

“He did pacework over seven furlongs. He really enjoyed it. He stretched his legs, had a look around.

“Is he ready? I’m not sure. I’ll have to have a think about it and decide whether to run on Saturday in the Turnbull or we wait for later in the Carnival.”

Vauban last finished third behind the Waller-trained Birdman in the Group 1 Doomben Cup (2,000m) on May 23.

His last win came in the Group 3 Sky High Stakes (2,000m) at Rosehill Gardens on March 14.

SKY RACING WORLD