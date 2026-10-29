Signs point to Croix Du Nord

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Japan’s Tenno Sho (Spring) winner looks all set to capture the Autumn version as well

The Takashi Saito-trained four-year-old galloper Croix Du Nord (Yuichi Kitamura) claiming the Grade 1 Tenno Sho (Spring) over 3,200m in Kyoto on May 3.

TOKYO – After two straight weeks of Classics for three-year-olds in Japan, out come the big guns with the Tenno Sho (Autumn) kicking off what is known as the Triple Crown for all ages.

The three legs are made up of three Grade 1 events, the Tenno Sho (Autumn) on Nov 1, the Japan Cup on Nov 29, and the Arima Kinen (The Grand Prix) on Dec 27.

Coupled with the longer Tenno Sho (Spring) but held at Kyoto over 3,200 metres, this Sunday’s Tenno Sho (Autumn) is run at Tokyo Racecourse over 2,000 metres. The Japan Cup, the country’s most famous race, is run over 2,400m in Tokyo while the Arima Kinen covers a distance of 2,500m at Nakayama.

From the 17 horses nominated for the available 18 berths in the Tenno Sho (Autumn), attention is expected to focus on two standout contenders: Defending champion Masquerade Ball and Croix Du Nord, a four-time Grade 1 winner who captured the Tenno Sho (Spring).

Open to three-year-olds and up, this year’s prospective field boasts five Grade 1 winners, namely Croix Du Nord, Champagne Color, Danon Decile, Masquerade Ball and Regaleira, the only mare set to participate.

The youngest participant is the three-year-old Grade 1 Satsuki Sho (2,000m) runner-up Realize Sirius, the oldest are Jun Blossom and Seiun Hades, both seven years of age.

However, all eyes will be on Croix Du Nord, who has had an outstanding career, with seven wins (including four Grade 1s) and two second-place finishes (both Grade 1s) from 11 starts.

Earlier this year, the Kitasan Black four-year-old won the Osaka Hai (2,000m) at Hanshin on April 5 and the Tenno Sho (Spring) on May 3.

But he missed capturing the final leg of the spring Triple Crown for older horses, the Grade 1 Takarazuka Kinen (2,200m) on June 14, by a mere neck.

Sudden heavy rain just before the Takarazuka Kinen turned the going from fast to slow. Still, his losing margin was slight and the distance to third-place finisher Danon Decile was a full 2½ lengths.

Last year after winning the Grade 1 Tokyo Yushun (Japanese Derby over 2,400m), Croix Du Nord returned in the autumn to take on two races in France.

He captured the Group 3 Prix Du Prince d’Orange (2,000m) at ParisLongchamp, then ran in the Arc with poor results (14th of 17).

One key factor is his sound Tokyo record of three wins out of four starts. He is also refreshed, and has a record of good results returning unprepped after a spell.

Trainer Takashi Saito could not be happier with the way the Sunday Racing-owned entire has peaked to the right condition at the right time.

“His responses have improved with each bit of fast work and there are no concerns about his condition or his movement. He’s switched on,” said Saito.

Both Saito and new riding partner Cristian Demuro (who replaces Yuichi Kitamura) are chasing their maiden win in the Tenno Sho (Autumn).

They will, however, have to beat Masquerade Ball, who has kept up a rich vein of form since winning the 2025 Tenno Sho (Autumn), even if his last start was below par.

After clinching his first Grade 1 title with this race, the Duramente four-year-old took on the Japan Cup and lost by a head to Calandagan, later named the world’s No. 1 racehorse.

After time off, Masquerade Ball flew to Hong Kong and missed winning the Queen Elizabeth II Cup (2,000m) by a length on April 26. He then finished seventh of nine in the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes (2,400m) at Ascot on July 25.

Trainer Takahisa Tezuka is still upbeat his charge can bounce back at the right time to become only the fourth horse to score back-to-back Tenno Sho’s (Autumn) wins since Symboli Kris S, Almond Eye and Equinox, who also holds the race record of 1 min 55.2sec set in 2023.

“The left-handed course and the long stretch should pose no problems,” said Tezuka. “He has been coming along just fine and I am looking forward to seeing what he’ll do this year too.” JRA