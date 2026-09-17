Sha Tin meeting cancelled

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There will be no racing action at Sha Tin on Sept 20.

– The race meeting originally scheduled for Sept 20 at Sha Tin has been cancelled.

The Hong Kong Jockey Club (HKJC) made the decision as a mark of respect for the state funeral arrangements for Tung Chee Hwa, former vice chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) and the first chief executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) between 1997 and 2005.

Tung, who was also a former patron of the HKJC, died on Sept 8, aged 89.