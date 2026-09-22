Seraph Gabriel close to winning

Race 1 (1,650M)

3 Soaring Bronco draws barrier 4, which gives him a significant map upgrade and the first-time blinkers add another point of interest.

11 Oriental Surprise gets Zac Purton for a sixth time as he bids to finally break through at start 30. Barrier 3 gives him every chance to land the right run.

8 Telecom Power will have Nichola Yuen’s 10-pound (4.5kg) claim which brings him in well and, despite the middle draw, his form gives her a genuine chance to get on the board at Happy Valley.

6 All Are Mine needs plenty of luck from barrier 11 and will likely settle back before launching late, but race fitness is on his side after a good first-up run at Sha Tin.

Race 2 (1,200M)

10 Bits Superstar will be reunited with Purton for the first time since he rode him to second five starts ago. He can be hard to hold out.

4 Matzden put the writing on the wall first-up at Sha Tin when second to Spicy Standard. He looks ready to win.

7 Silver Spurs cannot be ignored from barrier 1, although the amount of pace engaged could find him out late.

12 Majestic Delight is capable of improving back at Happy Valley, and the inside draw gives him a better platform to do so.

Race 3 (1,650M)

8 Akermanis Gold flashed home into fifth over this track and trip for the first time last season. Barrier 2 should see him settle much closer.

2 Shooting To Top finally gets a kinder draw after four wide gates since his breakthrough win. He returns to barrier 7, the same gate he won from, and Purton takes over for the second time.

5 Amazing Gaze won smartly first-up and barrier 3 gives him every chance to repeat the dose.

7 Decision Link finished fifth first-up, but there was merit in the run given the slowly run race, and he can build on that.

Race 4 (1,200M)

6 Cloud Nine slides into barrier 2, which should give him a far cleaner run and every chance to convert.

1 Friends Of Shajing backs up quickly and reunites with Jerry Chau. Barrier 8 should give the pair a better opportunity to find cover.

3 Leading Dragon looks to make all, and the gear change may give him that extra edge.

11 Podium can run a race from gate 1 after a first-up ninth at Sha Tin.

Race 5 (1,650M)

4 Vermilion Tempest has a low draw which gives him a kind map and keeps him in the conversation.

5 Inno Super draws barrier 3 which will give him every chance to land the right run.

3 Ivy League has an inside draw which gives him the chance to bounce back.

9 Viva Firecracker broke through with an all-the-way win last time. Barrier 11 is awkward, but he may still be able to find the front without doing too much work.

Race 6 (1,000M)

4 Superb King was gallant first-up, racing wide throughout before being collared by the in-form Jumbo Blessing. With that run under his belt and a kinder draw, he gets the chance to turn the tables.

1 Jumbo Blessing is chasing a hat-trick, remains in fine form and still looks to have more to come.

12 Mapogo has been trialling well, and the summer break and a potentially favourable first-up set-up give him another chance to translate that work to race day.

9 Harmony Fire earns respect for consistency after again running well first-up when fourth behind Jumbo Blessing.

Race 7 (1,200M)

12 Daryl Flash gets in at the foot of the weights in Class 3, has trialled well and deserves another look.

3 Akashvani reunites with Purton second-up. Barrier 10 is not ideal, but he arrives off an eye-catching first-up effort and looks ready to progress.

11 Prestige Always gets in with next to no weight after Yuen’s claim and that helps as he rises back into Class 3.

9 King Miles is an intriguing runner from barrier 1 on the quick back-up.

Race 8 (1,200M)

8 Danica’s Choice switched to Happy Valley and broke through for his first Hong Kong win before rising back into Class 3 and missing by only a nose. He has trialled very well and gives the impression there is more to come.

11 Leading Agility sees Class 3 now, but the soft draw is ideal in a race loaded with speed, allowing him to camp just off them and pounce late.

5 Pegas needs things to fall his way early from barrier 11, but his form keeps him right in this.

2 Straight To Glory can let the speed go. Watch him.

Race 9 (1,800M)

2 Seraph Gabriel comes to Happy Valley for the first time and reunites with Purton, who last rode him when fifth in the Derby three starts ago. He won his trial well and, looks like a horse ready to break through after benefiting from an off-season.

10 Windlord has race fitness on his side after a first-up second on his Happy Valley debut despite being held up too long in the straight.

1 Ka Ying Generation finds a weaker race, and the switch to Happy Valley could spark improvement from barrier 1.

7 Romantic Gladiator should appreciate the extra trip and draws barrier 2 for a soft run throughout.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club