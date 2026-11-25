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Race 1 (1,200m)

(5) BLUE STORM RUNNER posted a career-best third last time. With further progress expected, she should fight it out.

(3) WITHOUT REMORSE has an earlier engagement but possesses the form and experience to play a leading role if taking her place.

(6) CHEROKEE ROSE should appreciate the drop in trip.

(4) SAVARA’S PRINCESS could make her presence felt.

Race 2 (1,000m)

Newcomer (8) AU CONTRAIRE would not need to be special to have a say in the outcome if the market speaks in his favour.

(5) SENDAI and (4) GIVE ME A CHANCE are closely matched on recent form and could also feature.

[ο](6) Arumugam’s Dream has not been too far off. Watch him.

Race 3 (1,000m)

(5) MIDNIGHT SPECIAL got going too late when second over course and distance last time. Fitter now, she can go one better.

[ο]The consistent (4) PITERAQ is closely matched on that form and should have a say.

[ο](8) GREEN GIFT is bred to be useful, making market support worth following.

[ο](1) UNVARNISHED GOLD was an improved fourth behind those rivals, so could get involved.

Race 4 (1,600m)

The well-bred (2) HUMILITY caught the eye on debut when a creditable fifth over a sprint trip. Her pedigree suggests this extended distance will suit.

(6) GLIMPSE OF HEAVEN could prove a bigger threat if attracting market support.

(5) TREX ON FIRE has the form and experience to be competitive.

(8) SUN SEEKER appeals most of the remainder.

Race 5 (1,600m)

(7) PURPLE RAIN has shown enough to play leading role. She possesses the form and experience to be competitive.

(4) COVER also can improve after a pleasing debut.

[ο](6) HATTORI HANZO has a place chance.

[ο]The recently gelded (3) MADRID is open to improvement.

Race 6 (2,000m)

(2) DUAL PROPHECY confirmed his competitiveness when third in a stronger contest over track and trip last time. A repeat could suffice.

(7) TOP FLOOR and (8) REPETITION are held on that form but competitive on these revised weight terms.

(11) NARETOI is in good form and should not be discounted, even from the widest draw.

Race 7 (2,400m)

(9) SAMUEL SHARPE should be more at home over this extended trip after disappointing over shorter last time.

(8) ART NOUVEAU ventures beyond 2,000m for the first time but she could remain competitive.

(5) CORRUPT and (7) GOLDEN WARRIOR have earning potential.

Race 8 (1,200m)

(1) SECRETARY BIRD was not disgraced in a 3YO Grade 3 over 1,400m last time and should feature prominently dropping in class off a reduced mark.

(3) WINTER IN AUCKLAND has thrived and confirmed her well-being with a recent second.

Last-start winner (2) MOLTEN ROCK copped an eight-point penalty but remains competitive.

(6) TRIP OF FAITH should improve on her below-par latest start.

Race 9 (1,200m)

(4) MADISON COUNTY was impressive when winning on debut over this trip. She would have benefited from that and can improve after a subsequent 11-week break.

(5) GO GUCCI GO was a game second on her handicap debut and should remain competitive.

(8) LOVE NOT WAR has claims too.

(12) TOP SECRET and (10) SUMMERFEST are well-bred fillies with scope for improvement after respective absences.

Race 10 (1,000m)

(1) HIGHWAYMAN HARRY got up on the line to win a similar contest over this trip last time and a two-point penalty should not prevent another bold bid.

(10) HEMISPHERE is closely matched with that rival and could benefit from the weight turnaround.

(5) EXOCET could pose a threat dropping in class, while (9) READY SET FIRE also can have a say.

(8) PERIODIC TABLE should not be discounted.