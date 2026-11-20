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Race 1 (2,000m)

(6) PANDORA FORT is unexposed and still improving. She finished third over 1,800m last time and will not need to improve much over this extended trip to open her account. She is, however, closely matched with (5) QUEEN INDRANI on recent form, so little should separate the pair. The latter is also open to improvement over this longer distance.

(4) COMIC ARTIST has experience to trouble those principals, while (2) PROPHECIES and (3) DEMOCRAT could improve over the trip to earn minor money.

Race 2 (2,000m)

(5) SECRET GETAWAY was a beaten short-priced favourite over 1,800m last time but was inconvenienced on that occasion. With any improvement over this extended trip he should atone.

(4) CLAIRWOOD BREEZE stayed on to finish on the heels of that rival last time and should again be competitive.

(10) VERDANDI has the form and experience to make her presence felt, especially in receipt of weight from those male rivals, although she is drawn widest of all, so looks more likely to challenge for a place than a win.

(6) CAMPO FORMIO disappointed on an unsuccessful trip to KZN last time but could do better trying this trip.

Race 3 (1,800m)

(5) SPIRIT OF GABZ got back to winning ways in a stronger 1,400m race last time and is proven over this distance, so should remain competitive under a penalty. Can score again.

(2) GUERILLA WARFARE had excuses for a disappointing last start and could pose a threat if bouncing back to earlier form.

(4) DIESEL’S SHADOW is unbeaten over this course and distance, so warrants respect.

(1) PALACE ATTACK has done his best work up to 1,700m but has shown enough to be competitive over this trip.

Race 4 (1,800m)

(3) ONETWOBUCKLEMYSHOE made a winning reappearance in a similar contest last time and a penalty is unlikely to halt her momentum.

(5) ELISA MBALI won her only previous course-and-distance appearance, so should remain competitive.

(7) A BIT OF CLASS has won on her return over 1,600m, and she could have more to offer over this trip.

(9) TOP SHELF TEDDY is closely matched with the selection and ought to pose more of a threat on these revised weight terms.

Race 5 (1,800m)

(3) GIMME SUNSHINE impressed with a fast-finishing KZN maiden victory over 1,600m when last seen and should be even more effective over this longer trip. With further improvement expected, it should pay to follow her progress.

(7) TWELFTH OF NEVER has the form and experience to trouble the 3YO selection.

(1) APOSTROPHE could do better over this extended distance on her return from a 60-day break.

Last-start winner (8) ROSY LEMON has trained on. Go close.

Well-bred (5) LATE BLOOMER is also capable of getting into the action.

Race 6 (1,450m)

Many with chances but a chance is worth taking on (7) FAIR PROPOSAL bouncing back from a disappointing 1,200m effort to the form of her penultimate start, when winning a similar contest over track and trip.

(13) FIRE IN HER SOUL is closely matched on that form but her wide draw is a concern.

(1) ON A JET PLANE is in good form and suited to the track and trip. Not without claims.

Hard-knocker (10) BOOM BOOM and unexposed (4) SECRET FATE have claims too.

Race 7 (1,450m)

(4) EIGHT HATS remains consistently competitive off her current mark and, from a neat draw, should play a leading role.

(6) SECRET LIFE fits a similar profile and should fight out the finish given her liking for the course and distance.

Stablemate (1) XTATIC is ideally positioned in gate 1, so may enjoy the run of the race.

(10) SUNSHINE DAY caught the eye with a fast-finishing fourth over course and distance last time. Dangerous off a reduced mark.

Race 8 (1,200m)

(2) THANKSGIVING DAY made all to open his account over 1,450m last time and could be leniently treated on his opening handicap mark. Ideally drawn, he may prove hard to peg back if allowed to dictate over the shorter trip, even under a big weight.

Veteran (7) MICHAEL FARADAY is proven at this level and has the means to trouble the selection.

(8) STAGE ONE also has claims, while (9) DARING ACT completes the shortlist.

Race 9 (1,200m)

(6) BLINDFIRE has remained competitive off her current mark and proved as much with a last-start second over the course and distance. A similar performance off an unchanged rating could suffice.

(11) AUTOGRAPH also filled the runner-up berth over track and trip last time but faces a tougher task from a wide draw.

(1) SPY STORY is ideally drawn in gate 1 and could capitalise. Last-start winner.

(12) TIME WILL TELL has a five-point penalty and the widest draw to contend with.