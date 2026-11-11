Scott sets up shop in Dubai

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Force And Valour (Billy Loughnane) scoring a win for UK trainer George Scott and the Victorious Forever stable at last season's United Arab Emirates racing season in Meydan on Jan 9.

DUBAI – British trainer George Scott will embark on an exciting new chapter at the 2026-27 Dubai Racing Carnival, bringing a bumper 19-horse team to compete from his new satellite stable at Meydan Racecourse.

Scott has four winners from 28 runners so far in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for a healthy strike rate of 14.4%.

He had a winner with his very first Carnival runner, Another Batt, back in 2019, before West Acre scorched the turf in 2025, winning the Group 2 Blue Point Sprint (1,000m) and Group 3 Nad Al Sheba Sprint (1,200m).

Latterly, Force And Valour won on dirt last season, for Scott’s now main patrons Victorious Forever.

“This season marks an exciting new chapter for me as we establish our first permanent base in Dubai,” said the 38-year-old whose Eve Lodge headquarters are located in Newmarket.

“Following several successful campaigns competing across the Middle East, the opportunity to establish a presence at Meydan represents a significant step forward for the team.”

Scott’s squad includes several highly rated performers, headed by the Group 3-placed Saber Strike and the Resolute Racing-owned Rogue Legend, who has been sent to him from Wesley Ward in the US.

Prominent Dubai owners have also joined the Scott barn, with Shiplake representing Dubai Racing Club Chairman Sheikh Rashed Dalmook Al Maktoum and Zoar and Mr Colonel for his brother Sheikh Hamdan Dalmook Al Maktoum.

Force And Valour is back for a third Carnival, while West Acre’s owner Michael Blencowe is represented by Listed winner Command The Stars and Lil Koulsty, both owned in partnership.

Wiki, a Listed winner in France, has been purchased to join the team by Victorious Forever who will also see their silks carried by Varzi, Gamri, Instant Force, Rizal, Wave Rider, Commander’s Intent and Major Neigh Sayer.

The Scott team, who will be based at Grandstand Stables, is completed by El Matador, He’s A Monster, and Zubaru.

“Our ambition is to build on the success we have already enjoyed internationally,” says the trainer, who recently celebrated a second Group 1 Prix du Cadran (4,000m) win with Caballo De Mar.

“We will be providing our owners with access to some of the most exciting racing opportunities in the world, whilst maintaining the high standards of care, attention to detail and horsemanship that underpin everything we do at Eve Lodge.

“We are fortunate to begin this journey with a strong group of horses and the support of a fantastic set of owners.

“We recognise that establishing ourselves in a new environment will be a learning process. However, we are fully committed to embracing that challenge, adapting and continually improving as we build a strong foundation for the future.

“This is just the beginning of what I hope will become a long and successful presence in the Middle East for my team.” DUBAI RACING CLUB