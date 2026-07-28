Scots Wae Hae can open his account in Race 1

Race 1 (1,000m)

The Mike and Mathew de Kock-trained 2YO (8) SCOTS WAE HAE was promising on his debut third. He is relatively unexposed while (3) LENOXX has had his chances. The latter has been knocking on the door for some time. He started as a narrowly beaten favourite last time and has put in two smart efforts on this course. Watch him.

(5) NAUTICAL FIRE has shown promise in his first two starts. Second run after gelding.

(9) RACHEL’S BOY is better than his last start in the soft. He gets first-time blinkers.

Race 2 (1,200m)

There was plenty of talk about (3) GIMME A FIREBALL before his debut. Although a well-beaten third, he should have tightened up a lot from that outing.

3YO (1) SCOTCH AGAIN started as favourite on debut on the Poly but was all at sea. He does look progressive and can make amends.

(5) FRENCH WAR LORD has not been far back in two starts and can run into the money.

(7) A M C ROY ON FIRE was not far back to the promising Benny And Paul on debut and is likely to improve.

Race 3 (1,600m)

(4) SPARROW MAN made a smart sprint debut on this course, albeit racing very green. He steps up to a mile which should be more to his liking based on his pedigree.

(5) TRIP TO VENUS was narrowly beaten over course and distance last time with a claiming apprentice aboard. He now gets a seasoned rider.

(2) THE FLAT CAT has shown recent improvement after being stepped up in trip. The extra 200m should suit.

(6) UNITED TIDES has not been too far back in a couple of sprints. He should prefer the step-up in trip and is one to watch in the market.

Race 4 (1,600m)

(8) HAZEL GREEN was disappointing in her local debut but was taking to the Poly track for the first time. Her Cape form was promising and she should have a strong chance on that form.

(6) BLENHEIM PALACE has improved with each outing. She was close-up over course and distance last time and should contest the finish.

(1) SOHO CELEBRITY made good improvement last run over course and distance. She finished just ahead of Blenheim Palace when last they met and her apprentice rider stays aboard.

(4) MAGICAL SPRING improved last time from a wide draw in a Maiden handicap. She needs to repeat.

Race 5 (1,200m)

(8) MATCH THAT tried a mile in feature company last run but came up short against Eastern Cape star Anotherdanceforme. She has been rested but, back to a sprint in this company, she should be competitive.

(9) SOHOT SOWHAT has run two promising races on the Poly. She had consistent Cape form on the turf and appears to have improved with a tongue-tie.

(2) SEVEN NO TRUMP makes her local debut. She has useful Cape form over this trip and a light weight.

(3) LIGHT OF GABRIEL was not far back when lumbered with a big weight on the Poly last time out. She is useful and should go well.

Race 6 (1,400m)

(6) COAST OF THE SUN shed his maiden in fine style when beating Benny And Paul, who has since franked that form. He was probably a touch unlucky to have been a reserve in recent features.

(9) PHUTULICIOUS has the widest draw but seldom puts in a below-par performance. He has gone close in his last two over course and distance.

(2) THE MARQUEE was touched off over course and distance last time. He is seldom far back and should put in another forward showing.

(1) KLEIN KAROO won first time on the Poly. The turf holds no fears and from the best draw, he should be competitive.

Race 7 (1,600m)

(7) SPIRIT OF SHIMLA was a beaten favourite on the Poly last time in what was a below-par effort. She had consistent form before that and a return to her best should see her close.

(2) TREASURE ISLAND is taking time for her second win but goes well over this trip and is seldom far off the winner. From the best draw, she is a strong contender.

(4) ACT OF GRACE was second best on the Poly last start, but her most recent win came on this course.

(3) ANOTHER DREAM has dropped two points in the handicap and is also down in class. She carries top weight but is at home over this trip.

Race 8 (1,600m)

Wide open.

(1) FORT USHER made a promising debut behind Benny And Paul before going on to shed his maiden next. The Benny And Paul form has worked out well and Fort Usher can follow up from the best draw.

The filly (13) CHRISTMAS ROSE has a difficult draw to contend with, but was a recent maiden winner over course and distance. She does look progressive and faces some modest older opposition.

(11) LA MADDALENA is back over what looks to be a more suitable trip and can feature from a wide draw.

(2) SPLASH OF LOVE was narrowly beaten first-up out of the maidens. She is down in class and from a handy draw should be competitive in a difficult race.