July 28 Goodwood Cup preview
Scandinavia should win two in a row
1 Amiloc
Won first five races at up to Group 2 level but well beaten in 2026. Unraced beyond 2,800m.
2 French Master
Well beaten in fifth in 2025. In good form. Close second over 4,330m in June. Outside chance.
3 Illinois
Good second in 2025. Well beaten in Group 2 race over 2,800m on July 19. Tough task.
4 Lazy Griff
Placed in two Group 1 races in 2025. Easy task when winning over 3,245m in July. Interesting.
5 Rahiebb
Progressive sort. Won Group 2 race over 2,771m in May. Did not stay over 3,991m in June. In the mix.
6 Scandinavia
High class. Won last six races, including this in 2025 and a third Group 1 in June. Hard to beat.
7 Trawlerman
8YO. High class. Just beaten by Scandinavia on his return from a break. Leading contender.
8 Miss Alpilles
Progressed in 2025 but twice beaten in Group 3 races in 2026. An unlikely winner.
Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club