Scandinavia should win two in a row

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Scandinavia (Ryan Moore) after landing the Group 1 Gold Cup (4,000m) at Royal Ascot on June 18.

1 Amiloc

Won first five races at up to Group 2 level but well beaten in 2026. Unraced beyond 2,800m.

2 French Master

Well beaten in fifth in 2025. In good form. Close second over 4,330m in June. Outside chance.

3 Illinois

Good second in 2025. Well beaten in Group 2 race over 2,800m on July 19. Tough task.

4 Lazy Griff

Placed in two Group 1 races in 2025. Easy task when winning over 3,245m in July. Interesting.

5 Rahiebb

Progressive sort. Won Group 2 race over 2,771m in May. Did not stay over 3,991m in June. In the mix.

6 Scandinavia

High class. Won last six races, including this in 2025 and a third Group 1 in June. Hard to beat.

7 Trawlerman

8YO. High class. Just beaten by Scandinavia on his return from a break. Leading contender.

8 Miss Alpilles

Progressed in 2025 but twice beaten in Group 3 races in 2026. An unlikely winner.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club