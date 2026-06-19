Satono Reve all out to fulfil Japanese dreams

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No Ka Ying Rising – bridesmaid can go one better at Royal Ascot

Satono Reve working at Sha Tin in April ahead of the Group 1 Chairman's Sprint Prize (1,200m). A brave second to Ka Ying Rising puts him in good stead for the Group 1 Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes (1,200m) at Royal Ascot on June 20.

1 Almeraq

Progressive. Returned from break with success in Listed race over 1,200m in May. More improvement needed.

2 Aramram

Never won above Listed level. Improved in 2026, running well in Group 2 and Group 3 races over 1,200m. Still needs more.

3 Comanche Brave

Career best when readily winning the Group 2 Greenland Stakes over 1,200m in May. Faces strong opposition but in the mix.

4 Great Wish

Won six races in Scandinavia and a Listed race at Meydan in January. Ran creditably in Group races in Dubai but this looks an ambitious task.

5 Jasour

Won a Group 3 at Ascot in 2024 but has shown that Group 1 is beyond him. An unlikely winner.

6 Khaadem

10-year-old who won this race in 2023 and 2024 but not as good now. Well beaten in a Group 2 in May. Unlikely winner.

7 Kind Of Blue

Won the Group 1 Champions Sprint Stakes (1,200m) in 2024. Returned from a break to finish second in a Group 2 in May. In the mix.

8 Lake Forest

Second in 1,200m Group 1 at Ascot in 2024. Raced over further since, winning over 1,393m in May. Interesting.

9 Lugal

Trained in Japan where he is a Grade 1 winner in the 2024 Sprinters Stakes (1,200m). Narrowly beaten in a Group 1 at Meydan over 1,200m in March. Respected.

10 Overpass

Trained in Australia where he is a dual Group 1 winner and holds a fine record over 1,200m. On the quick back-up after Group 1 King Charles III Stakes third on June 16. A leading contender.

11 Powerful Glory

Shock 200-1 winner of Group 1 Champions Sprint Stakes (1,200m) at Ascot in 2025. Well beaten in a Group 2 1,200m event in May. An unlikely winner.

12 Regional

Second and third in Group 1s over 1,000m at Ascot. A Group 1 winner in the Sprint Cup Stakes over 1,200m at Haydock in 2023. Good return third in York Group 2. A live outsider.

13 Sajir

Trained in France where he won the Group 1 Prix Maurice de Gheest over 1,300m in 2025 and a Group 3 over 1,000m in May. Commands some respect.

14 Satono Reve

Japanese globetrotter who boasts a fine record, including two Grade 1 Takamatsunomiya Kinen’s over 1,200m. Second to superstar Ka Ying Rising at Sha Tin in April. Suited by fast ground. A fascinating contender.

15 Stolen Kiss

Trained in France where he won two Listed races in 2026. However, that form may not be good enough for this. Unlikely to be involved in the finish.

16 Flora Of Bermuda

Third in this race in 2025. Narrowly won Listed race on return in May. Needs to return to her best.

17 Joliestar

High class, multiple Group 1 winner in Australia, twice in 2026. A formidable foe to the local runners.

18 Sayidah Dariyan

Excellent fourth in a Group 1 over 1,200m at Ascot in 2025. Not quite matched that since. A tough task.

19 Time For Sandals

Pinnacle was big-odds 2025 Group 1 Commonwealth Cup's (1,200m) win at Ascot. Not in that form.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club