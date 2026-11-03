Sacred Command can break runner-up jinx

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Sacred Command had to settle for second at his last four starts.

But the nine-year-old veteran could end his barren run come Nov 7 at his 52nd start, and even post his seventh victory.

The Lim Shung You-trained gelding was out on the training track on the morning of Nov 3 and with Harmeet Singh Gill doing the steering, he left little to the imagination when stopping the clock at 36.8sec for the 600m.

The going was yielding.

Sacred Command did not finish far off in his last four outings.

Beginning in the Class 4 race at Sungai Besi on Aug 16, he went down by a head to Swey City Flyer over the mile.

His next run was in Ipoh in the Cosmo D race over the same trip, where he fell short by 1½ lengths.

Back in Selangor, he had his next two Class 4 starts over the 1,700m and 1,500m, and both times he came agonisingly close – beaten by ½ length on Sept 27 and falling short by a neck at his last start on Oct 17.

The son of Epaulette tackles the shorter 1,400m in another Class 4 race in Kuala Lumpur on Nov 7. Maybe that is what he is looking for.

Another one looking to break that runner-up jinx is Legend Sixty-Three.

Trained by Jason Lim, he was a beaten favourite at his last two starts and, like Sacred Command, he looks capable of making amends on Nov 7.

On the morning of Nov 3, Legend Sixty-Three had jockey Lim Shung Uai in the saddle when running the 600m in a breezy 37.4sec.

The five-year-old by Shalaa will carry strong credentials into that Class 4 race (1,020m) coming up.

Legend Sixty-Three has posted four victories and eight seconds. His last win came in a Class 4 event (1,020m) on Sept 5 and it was the second leg of a race to race double.

One who relishes those short and sharp races, he will – on the strength of this latest gallop – take some beating.

brian@sph.com.sg